Best in BBQ Brave Winter Chill for Top Trophies at Freeze-Que

7th Annual Competition features BBQ - Live Music - Charity Fundraising January 28-29
 
 
ST. LOUIS - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Highway 61 Roadhouse in Webster Groves will once again host the St. Louis BBQ Society's 7th annual Freeze-Que.  The battle for barbecue bragging rights runs rain, shine or snow from 8am Saturday, January 28th until 6pm Sunday, January 29th.

The popular event began as a way to break the monotony of winter. According to Bill Kunz, the owner of Highway 61 Roadhouse, "We were looking for something 'macho' to do during the weekend between the Conference Championships and the Super Bowl… we decided the last weekend of January would be a great time for a barbecue contest."

Freeze-Que kicks off the 2017 competitive barbecue season.  It is the first event of the Budweiser BBQ Series and is also a qualifying event for the Royal American in Kansas City. Teams from across the country, including Iowa, Indiana, Missouri and Illinois are competing for the $4500 in payouts this year, including a People's Choice category. Forty teams participated last year, including the #1 rib and chicken teams in the country. Last year's winner was local team Heavy Smoke.

Not only does the event attract top barbecue talent, it also supports the community. The event has raised more than $25,000 for various local charities over the past six years, including Rainbows for Kids, Epworth Children and Family Services, and Carney's Kids Foundation.  For $5-20, fans of BBQ can sample rib tips with each teams' sauce with proceeds benefitting this year's recipient, Carney's Kids Foundation.

In addition to great food, the event will feature raffles on both days and live blues music by 2 Hoosiers & A Hatchet (Saturday 1 – 5pm) and Kent Erhardt & The Bluemoon Blues Band (Sunday Noon – 4pm). Music will be outside, weather permitting.

For more information and updates on the event, visit facebook.com/events/789989551141141/. To enter the competition, go to stlouisbbqsociety.com/event/7th-annual-freeze-que.

Highway 61 Roadhouse (http://hwy61roadhouse.com/) is a Memphis and New Orleans dining experience located in Webster Groves. They were featured on Food Network's "Diners, Drive-ins & Dives." Laissez le bon temps roulez, "Let the good times roll"

Source:Hwy 61 Roadhouse
