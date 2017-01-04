 
News By Tag
* Facebook Advertising
* Management Consulting
* Employee Engagement
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Tsim Sha Tsui
  Kowloon
  Hong Kong
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654

Talent Academy Limited Updates Their Social Media Traffic Strategy

Ways Talent Academy Limited Has Used To Increase Traffic With Facebook
 
 
Talent Academy Management Consulting
Talent Academy Management Consulting
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Facebook Advertising
* Management Consulting
* Employee Engagement

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Tsim Sha Tsui - Kowloon - Hong Kong

Subject:
* Events

TSIM SHA TSUI, Hong Kong - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- For most businesses, Facebook is the number one social media platform when it comes to driving traffic and building a target audience of customers and fans.

Talent Academy Limited, a Hong Kong based corporate training and human resources consulting company, today announces their FY17 social media marketing strategy. "This is particularly true for us because we provide a wide range of training and development programs, consultancy, coaching and assessment services," said Mr. Matchy Ma, their Founder and CEO.

"We've got our Facebook page up and running. Our social media marketing and creative teams have been exploring different methods to create an audience of raving fans and enhance our engagement level," added Mr. Ma.

Mr. Ma also shared some Facebook advertising tips and marketing tricks as follows:

1. Use Images: In order to generate traffic and drive adoption from Facebook, it is extremely important to create engagement and build an audience. Images prove to perform better on Facebook than other types of posts. However, not all images are created equal. Images that are self-explanatory get higher engagement than images that require further explanation. Their creative team also used overlaying some text on their images to give more context.

2. Sell the Lifestyle: Another important strategy is to sell the lifestyle around the products and not just selling the products. Post images that show examples of the ideal customer using the products in a setting that makes sense of the brand and target demographic.

3. Offer Time Sensitive Discounts: Offering time based discounts can be an effective way to get people to take action. Putting an expiration on the discount leverages scarcity which is a powerful psychological sales trigger.

"We understand the importance to strike a balance between creating engaging content that builds an audience while also gently nudging people towards our products," said Mr. Ma.

To learn more about the services provided by Talent Academy, please vist their website at https://www.talentacademy.com.hk.

Contact
Talent Academy Limited
10/F, Ritz Plaza, No. 122, Austin Road, Kowloon
***@talentacademy.com.hk
End
Source:
Email:***@talentacademy.com.hk Email Verified
Tags:Facebook Advertising, Management Consulting, Employee Engagement
Industry:Business
Location:Tsim Sha Tsui - Kowloon - Hong Kong
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share