Talent Academy Limited Updates Their Social Media Traffic Strategy
Ways Talent Academy Limited Has Used To Increase Traffic With Facebook
Talent Academy Limited, a Hong Kong based corporate training and human resources consulting company, today announces their FY17 social media marketing strategy. "This is particularly true for us because we provide a wide range of training and development programs, consultancy, coaching and assessment services," said Mr. Matchy Ma, their Founder and CEO.
"We've got our Facebook page up and running. Our social media marketing and creative teams have been exploring different methods to create an audience of raving fans and enhance our engagement level," added Mr. Ma.
Mr. Ma also shared some Facebook advertising tips and marketing tricks as follows:
1. Use Images: In order to generate traffic and drive adoption from Facebook, it is extremely important to create engagement and build an audience. Images prove to perform better on Facebook than other types of posts. However, not all images are created equal. Images that are self-explanatory get higher engagement than images that require further explanation. Their creative team also used overlaying some text on their images to give more context.
2. Sell the Lifestyle: Another important strategy is to sell the lifestyle around the products and not just selling the products. Post images that show examples of the ideal customer using the products in a setting that makes sense of the brand and target demographic.
3. Offer Time Sensitive Discounts: Offering time based discounts can be an effective way to get people to take action. Putting an expiration on the discount leverages scarcity which is a powerful psychological sales trigger.
"We understand the importance to strike a balance between creating engaging content that builds an audience while also gently nudging people towards our products," said Mr. Ma.
To learn more about the services provided by Talent Academy, please vist their website at https://www.talentacademy.com.hk.
Contact
Talent Academy Limited
10/F, Ritz Plaza, No. 122, Austin Road, Kowloon
***@talentacademy.com.hk
