Ventura Furniture Store Holding New Years Blowout Sale

For the entire month of January save between 30% and 70% off on lots of amazing sofas, sectionals, chairs, dining sets and more
 
 
13178067_1738328559741665_1462772837938993904_n
VENTURA, Calif. - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Ventura furniture company Wholesale Design Warehouse is offering a month long furniture blowout sale that is providing savings of up to 30% and 70% off.

If you are located in Ventura, Oxnard, Camarillo, Port Hueneme, Moorpark, Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks, Agora Hills, Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Goleta and more then come on in to Wholesale Design Warehouse in Ventura and experience a month long furniture blowout that will for sure have a piece that you want at prices that blow you away.

Some of the pieces available include:

The commander sectional which features feather cloud and comes in a 3 piece set.  Pricing is 50% off and is currently $1995.  http://wdwventura.com/furniture/living-room/sectionals/commander-sectional/

The sawyer navy 2 sofa and loveseat which is 50% off and priced at $1145.

The stockholm sofa and loveseat which comes in gray denim and is also 50% off and priced at $1585.  http://wdwventura.com/furniture/living-room/sofas-loveseats/stockholm-sofa/

We look forward to seeing you and providing you with some amazing furniture deals not found elsewhere!

