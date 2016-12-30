How to style scarves in 7 ways

 
FLUSHING, N.Y. - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Scarves are a favorite accessory of many women during fall and winter. They are an easy and quick way to spice up any boring outfit and take it from dab to fab! Scarves are an accessory no one can ever get bored of! But the real question is: how to tie a scarf? There are bunch of different ways to style a scarf and today we will be talking all about that!

French Knot

To tie your scarf in a French knot, all you need to do is fold your scarf in half and put it around your shoulders. Next, you want to grab one loose end piece and pull it over and under the scarf loose. Do the same with the second piece and you are done!

Scarf Wrap

This is the easiest and most classic way to wear a scarf. Just wrap it around your shoulder and you are good to go.

The Necklace

For this scarf knot, first fold your scarf in half lengthwise. Knot the diagonal ends together and pull it over your neck. Lastly, twist and loop again.

Around Your Bag

If you don't feel like putting a scarf on yourself, then you can tie it around the handle of your handbag. This is a classic way to make a style statement using a scarf!

Cozy Neck Wrap

For this style, you would need a long scarf. Loop the scarf around your neck twice and tie the ends in a half knot. Lastly, tuck them up under the loops of the scarf and that's it! This knot is a favorite of many and it also makes sure that you stay extra warm.

Belt It

If you have a long scarf in your closet,such as pashmina shawls (https://8pmshop.com/wholesale-pashmina-shawls) and the picture above, then this style would work perfectly with it. Simply put the scarf around your neck from the back so that both the sides are left dangling in front. Also make sure that both sides are equal. To finish of this look, all you need to do is put a belt around your waist and make sure that the scarf goes under the belt. Isn't this a super unique and fun way to style a scarf?

Knotted Shawl

For this awesome style, you would need to put the scarf around your shoulders like you are wearing a shawl. Next, using the ends make a half knot in the back. Pull the ends tightly so that they are up high on your back. Cover the ends by pulling the scarf fabric down.

  Which style is your favorite? We simply love all of them!
