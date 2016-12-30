News By Tag
How to style scarves in 7 ways
French Knot
To tie your scarf in a French knot, all you need to do is fold your scarf in half and put it around your shoulders. Next, you want to grab one loose end piece and pull it over and under the scarf loose. Do the same with the second piece and you are done!
Scarf Wrap
This is the easiest and most classic way to wear a scarf. Just wrap it around your shoulder and you are good to go.
The Necklace
For this scarf knot, first fold your scarf in half lengthwise. Knot the diagonal ends together and pull it over your neck. Lastly, twist and loop again.
Around Your Bag
If you don't feel like putting a scarf on yourself, then you can tie it around the handle of your handbag. This is a classic way to make a style statement using a scarf!
Cozy Neck Wrap
For this style, you would need a long scarf. Loop the scarf around your neck twice and tie the ends in a half knot. Lastly, tuck them up under the loops of the scarf and that's it! This knot is a favorite of many and it also makes sure that you stay extra warm.
Belt It
Knotted Shawl
For this awesome style, you would need to put the scarf around your shoulders like you are wearing a shawl. Next, using the ends make a half knot in the back. Pull the ends tightly so that they are up high on your back. Cover the ends by pulling the scarf fabric down.
Which style is your favorite? We simply love all of them!
