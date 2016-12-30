 
Dental Implants in San Antonio Announced by Sonterra Dental Care

Sonterra Dental Care has announced the offer of dental implant procedures in San Antonio, Texas. Those in or near San Antonio interested in dental implants can learn more by browsing through the Sonterra Dental Care website, SonterraDentalCare.com.
 
 
Sonterra Dental Care Logo
Sonterra Dental Care Logo
 
Listed Under

Tags:
Cosmetic Dentist San Antonio
dental implants San Antonio
Dentist San Antonio

Industry:
Health

Location:
San Antonio - Texas - US

SAN ANTONIO - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Sonterra Center for Cosmetic & Comprehensive Dentistry (Sonterra Dental Care) has announced the offer of dental implants at its dental office in San Antonio. Those living in San Antonio or a nearby community who are missing one or more teeth can look forward to a quality treatment option which will provide the patient with natural-looking and natural-feeling implants.

After the dental implant procedure, the patient can enjoy a more aesthetically-pleasing appearance and no issues with eating food. Within the Sonterra Dental Care website, www.sonterradentalcare.com, those interested can learn more about the dental implant procedure and what to expect once the procedure is completed.

Sonterra Dental Care is available to answer questions regarding dental implants in its San Antonio dental office. To reach Sonterra Dental Care, call 210-899-5434 or use the contact form found on the Sonterra Dental Care website.

About Sonterra Dental Care:

The Sonterra Center for Cosmetic & Comprehensive Dentistry (Sonterra Dental Care) is dedicated to providing exceptional dental care in San Antonio. Conveniently located off Sonterra Boulevard in Stone Oak near the N.E. Baptist Hospital, Sonterra Dental Care continues to help individuals in San Antonio improve their teeth and smiles. Sonterra Dental Care utilizes only the latest technology and methods to ensure top-quality dental care. Whether you're interested in a routine check up or you have crooked teeth, missing teeth, or another tooth issue which can be fixed through advanced cosmetic dental solutions, with Sonterra Dental Care you'll receive the best dental care in San Antonio. Learn more today by browsing through http://sonterradentalcare.com. To schedule an appointment, call 210-899-5434 or fill out the contact form found on the Sonterra Dental Care website.

