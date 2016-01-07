News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Classic Eateries of Cajun Country
Local author Dixie Poche will be available to sign copies of book
Cajun Country establishments offer a delectable variety of table fare for tourists and residents alike. The region's first restaurants, cafés and bakeries emerged in the 1880s. Stores like T-Jim's and Teet's Food supplied locals with boudin. Café Vermilionville served patrons crawfish beignets. And faithful Bellina's Grocery shoppers looked forward to placing ham orders for red beans and rice on Mondays. Join author Dixie Poché as she shares the stories and recipes behind French Louisiana's pioneering eateries and those still making culinary history today.
Highlights from the book include:
· The beginnings of the Louisiana "plate lunch," a take-off on America's "blue plate special" are explored in the book.
· Life for the mom and pop stores and how they survived during rationing and World War II is explored.
· Background information on many popular Louisiana dishes such as poor boys, boudin, jambalaya, syrup cake, and crackling are included.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
5705 Johnston Street
Lafayette, LA 70503
When: Saturday, January 7th, 2016 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
