Care For Friends Receives $30,000 from Episcopal Charities and Community Services For Homelessness

Organization receives grant for second year in a row to strengthen ability to serve Chicago's most vulnerable
 
 
CHICAGO - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Care For Friends is pleased to announce it has received a $30,000 grant from Episcopal Charities and Community Services (ECCS). The grant is the second of its kind from ECCS, and solidifies Care for Friends' ability to serve Chicago's most vulnerable in 2017.

"We have been pleased to receive ECCS's support for the second year in a row as a Ministry Partner of the organization," said Executive Director Gary Kenzer. "In addition to the financial support, our participation in their network of agencies has connected us with numerous connections that have greatly enhanced our ability to create community solutions to community problems."

"We found Care For Friends to be great stewards of our 2016 grant, and they exceeded our expectations for operational development in the last year," said Georgianna Gleason, Executive Director for ECCS. "We've been impressed with their community-based approach to addressing homelessness in Chicago, and are delighted to be one of the partners they work with to advance their cause.  We are confident that this grant will allow them to strengthen their ability to connect Chicago's most vulnerable with the resources they need to achieve a better life."

About Care For Friends (http://www.careforfriends.org/)

Care For Friends provides easy access to community, food and overall wellness for Chicago's most vulnerable and under-served people, in an atmosphere of dignity and respect.

Through its programs, the organization successfully connects people with community resources to enable them to achieve a better quality of life.

About Episcopal Charities and Community Services (http://www.eccsonline.net/)

To transform lives, Episcopal Charities and Community Services supports and strengthens its ministry partners, congregational outreach programs, and other faith-based ministries of Christian service that offer hope to all people in the Diocese of Chicago

This year, Episcopal Charities will grant $588,000 to support the work of its ministry partners.

