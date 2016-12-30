News By Tag
Wellspring Counseling Services to Host Second Offering of New Parenting Group
The Angry and Defiant Child: A Group for Parents Who Have Tried EVERYTHING
Join Wellspring therapists Kathy Dowling, LMFT and Heather LaVallee for this family-centered approach to parenting children with challenging behaviors. Facilitated video discussion and workbooks, along with interactive group support, will guide participants in learning to respond rather than react to their children.
This 9-week series will begin on February 7 and take place on Tuesday evenings from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The cost of the 9-week series is $80 per family (sliding fee scale available). Babysitting subsidies are also available. Space is limited.
To register or learn more, please call 203-758-2296.
This group has been funded, in part, by the Healthy Communities Fund of the Connecticut Community Foundation. Participation in this group is limited to residents of: Beacon Falls, Bethlehem, Bridgewater, Cheshire, Goshen, Litchfield, Middlebury, Morris, Naugatuck, New Milford, Oxford, Prospect, Roxbury, Southbury, Thomaston, Warren, Washington, Waterbury, Watertown, Wolcott, and Woodbury.
About Connecticut Community Foundation
Established in 1923, Connecticut Community Foundation is a philanthropic foundation created by and for the people of Greater Waterbury and the Litchfield Hills. While serving this 21-town region, the Foundation provides leadership in addressing the community's critical issues, strengthens local nonprofit organizations through grants and technical assistance programs, and works with individuals, families and corporations to administer charitable and scholarship funds. Learn more at www.conncf.org.
About Wellspring and The Arch Bridge School
Since its beginning in 1977, Wellspring has progressively expanded its services to provide residential treatment services in a private school environment for children and adolescent girls on the main campus, residential treatment for adult woman on their own private campus; extensive outpatient services at two locations and therapeutic special education services for residential and day students on the main campus at their NEASC accredited Arch Bridge School.
Wellspring is a multi-service mental health agency and educational center, licensed by the State of Connecticut and accredited by The Joint Commission. Wellspring's excellent reputation for quality care, comprehensive mental health treatment and special education services has accompanied its growth. Wellspring is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at www.wellspring.org.
