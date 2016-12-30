Trevett Cristo Welcomes Mary O'Connell to the Firm as Partner

Trevett Cristo P.C. is a law firm headquartered in Rochester, NY that has expertise across a variety of practice areas, from personal to commercial services, and is announcing the new hire of Mary O'Connell as partner.

-- Trevett Cristo P.C., a Rochester, NY-based law firm with expertise across a broad range of commercial and personal practice areas, is pleased to welcome Mary O'Connell to the firm as a partner.O'Connell brings 24 years of private and public corporate general counsel and law firm experience to Trevett Cristo's esteemed business law team. Her areas of focus include commercial transactions, corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions and private and public company equity and debt financing."Mary brings a unique perspective to our commercial services team," says Bill LaForte, partner at Trevett Cristo. "Her experience as general counsel to a Fortune 1000 public communications company and, most recently, as Senior Vice President of an innovative biotechnology company, gives her a viewpoint that will only continue to broaden our business law group and help in finding success for our clients."With a background in both public and private sectors, O'Connell has in-depth experience analyzing, structuring, negotiating and closing sophisticated commercial transactions. She is highly strategic and determined to ensure her clients always receive the best possible outcomes.O'Connell holds a J.D. from University of California, Los Angeles Law School, and received her B.A. with distinction from Cornell University. Committed to community service, O'Connell serves on the Board of Directors of both the United Way of Greater Rochester and Willow Domestic Violence Center and coaches the Penfield High School Mock Trial Team.Trevett Cristo P.C. is a general practice law firm headquartered in Rochester, NY. The firm focuses on a range of practice areas, including civil and criminal litigation, commercial law, residential and commercial real estate law, business transactional law, personal and family law, estate planning and labor and employment matters. To learn more visit www.trevettcristo.com.