Industry News





January 2017
Rady School Associate Professor Terrence August Receives ISS Early Career Award

 
SAN DIEGO - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Terrence (Terry) August, associate professor of Innovation, Technology and Operations at the Rady School of Management, recently received the Sandra A. Slaughter Early Career Award from the Information Systems Society (ISS). The award recognizes and honors early career individuals who are on a path towards making outstanding intellectual contributions to the information systems discipline.

Award recipients were considered by the awards committee on the impact of their publications on theory, research, and practice; leadership reflected by editorial appointments; and intellectual contributions that provide a platform for future success.

In addition to associate professor August, Prasanna Tambe of New York University and Jianqing Chen of the University of Texas at Dallas.

The spirit of the award is to honor the memory of the Late Professor Sandra A. Slaughter who was tireless in her pursuit of recognizing the potential leaders of the "next generation" of information systems academics.

For more information on August's research, go to: http://rady.ucsd.edu/faculty/directory/august/

Melinda Battenberg
***@ucsd.edu
Email:***@ucsd.edu Email Verified
Rady School of Management, Uc San Diego, ISS Award
Education
San Diego - California - United States
Awards
