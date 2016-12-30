News By Tag
Rady School Associate Professor Terrence August Receives ISS Early Career Award
Award recipients were considered by the awards committee on the impact of their publications on theory, research, and practice; leadership reflected by editorial appointments;
In addition to associate professor August, Prasanna Tambe of New York University and Jianqing Chen of the University of Texas at Dallas.
The spirit of the award is to honor the memory of the Late Professor Sandra A. Slaughter who was tireless in her pursuit of recognizing the potential leaders of the "next generation" of information systems academics.
For more information on August's research, go to: http://rady.ucsd.edu/
