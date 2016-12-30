 
ProEx Physical Therapy names Jonathan Rogers as staff Physical Therapist

 
 
ProEx Jonathan Rogers
ProEx Jonathan Rogers
AMESBURY, Mass. - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- ProEx, a physical therapist owned private practice specializing in orthopedics, spine and sports medicine announces that Jonathan Rogers of Epping, New Hampshire has been named a staff Physical Therapist in the Amesbury, Massachusetts location.

Prior to joining ProEx, Rogers was a Physical Therapist and Clinical Manager with Achieve Physical Therapy.

He received a Bachelor of Science from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and his Doctor of Physical Therapy from Boston University.  Rogers is an Orthopaedic Certified Specialist.

Originally from Farmington, New Hampshire, Rogers now lives in Epping with his wife Monica.  In his spare time, he enjoys hiking, fishing, biking and camping.

"It's a pleasure to announce Jon as a staff Physical Therapist," said Laura Berube, Amesbury Clinic Manager with ProEx. "His dedication to our industry is more than apparent and meshes perfectly with our people focused organization."

About ProEx Physical Therapy

ProEx Physical Therapy was established in 2001 and has locations in Woburn, Springfield, Boston, Haverhill, Middleton, Amesbury, Salem, Beverly and North Andover, and Arlington MA; ProEx has locations in Stratham, Somersworth and Epping, NH; and Farmington, CT. The company maintains corporate offices in Portsmouth, NH. The staff of sports medicine and orthopedic physical therapists treats patients of all ages from children to high-level athletes to geriatric patients. ProEx Physical Therapy is also the official Athletic Trainers to various sports organizations throughout New England. For additional information, please call 877-776-9843 or visit http://www.PROexPT.com
Source:ProEx Physical Therapy
Email:***@prfirst.com Email Verified
Tags:Physical Therapy, Athletic Training, Sports Medicine
Industry:Health
Location:Amesbury - Massachusetts - United States
