Heritus Marketing Group Announces New Year Offers on Merchant Cash Advance Leads
Wednesday, 27th July 2016, Houston, TX
Top quality exclusive Merchant Cash Advance Leads can now be obtained from Heritus Marketing Group at a big discount. These leads contain details of business owners who have a high credit card sales volume on a daily basis. Heritus makes sure these leads are genuinely interested in borrowing merchant cash advances before transferring them to their clients.
Heritus Marketing Group has been providing leads to its clients since two years now. These leads include solar leads, auto warranty leads, auto insurance leads, home security leads, loan modification live leads, debt settlement live transfers, reverse post leads, mortgage live transfers, mortgage post leads and real time leads for various businesses. With Merchant Cash Advance Leads, Heritus aims to get into serving a totally new niche of businesses.
Heritus has a committed group that puts in endeavors to comprehend the correct details, prerequisites and objectives of the customers. Aside from matured media sources, matured web sources and open records, Heritus likewise utilizes online surveys to produce leads for customers who offer trader loans. These leads will then be separated in light of their particulars, to ensure the customers get precisely what they need.
"By Cold calling and telemarketing sales people end up spending a lot of their time on prospecting customers who are just not interested in getting merchant cash advances," says Himanshu Tripathi, the founder and promoter of Heritus Marketing Group. "The same time can be used profitably by contacting the active Merchant Cash Advance Live Leads that we provide. These leads have high chances of qualifying into sales."
In view of the particulars given by the customer, the group at Heritus thinks of a rundown of inquiries. The responses to these inquiries will be given by the potential customers who might be called by very much prepared and skilled telemarketers of Heritus. It is these answers that let Heritus know regardless of whether the potential customers coordinate the details of the customer. If they do, the Merchant Cash Advance Live Leads get immediately transferred to the client.
"It is our endeavor to make sure we offer our clients, Merchant Cash Advance Live Transfers
The best thing about trader loans is that these dislike customary advances that have settled regularly scheduled installments to make. They work in an altogether different manner. They are implied for organizations, for example, retail locations and eateries that have high volume of charge card deals every day. A settled rate of the credit/check card deals get consequently credited to the loan specialist's record when the card is swiped. The borrower require not compose a check or store sum in a record.
Dealer loans can be utilized by organizations to meet their everyday costs, to extend their organizations, to move to greater premises or to make any sort of redesigns to the current premises. In addition the trade will be accessible out less than three working days that makes it exceptionally advantageous for the organizations. Financial record does not make a difference with regards to
"Since merchant cash advances are based on credit card sales, we make sure we offer the exact sales volume of the lead," says Jeff Soderstorm, Business Development Manager at Heritus Marketing Group. "We understand how important it is to analyze the risk factor prior to lending such money. We believe in building long lasting relationships with our clients and to do this, we have to ensure our clients profit from the Merchant Cash Advance Live Leads Transfers that we offer them."
