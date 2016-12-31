News By Tag
Special Twitstery Twitter Mystery Novel Sale Friday!
In anticipation of the release of "I Tweet, Therefore I Am", final book of the award-winning Twitter mystery series, The Twitstery Twilogy, The first two books of the Twilogy are available at special prices Friday only!
Twitstery
noun | Twit-ster-y | twit-st(ə-)rē\
plural The Twitstery Twilogy
1. A mystery written real time in Twitter, 140 characters at a time.
2. A cornucopia of puns, word play and comic misdirection stuffed with punny dialogue, clever character conditions, and a total lack of adherence to the old "rules" of storytelling.
3. A piece of fiction dealing usually with the solution of a mysterious crime, or random thoughts or political outbursts or just nonsense elevated by publication in social media
4. Something not understood or beyond understanding unless consumed in small bites
5. Profound, inexplicable, or secretive quality or character
The Twitstery Twilogy raises questions about how we each construct the narratives of our lives, how the adoption of social media affects this fundamental human activity and how it may change us, for better or for worse.
Our Twitstery So Far:
Police Detective Arkaby thought he had resolved the strange murder of millionaire industrialist and bleeding edge bio-scientist Willum Mortimus Granger, whose completely severed body he discovered at the beginning tweet of Executive Severance, Book 1 of the Twitstery Twilogy. Arkaby is a by-the-book procedural investigator so full of himself he tweets every particular of his investigation. Though he solves Granger's murder, Arkaby's habit of tweeting his every move nearly costs him his life at the hands an adversary who secretly follows his Twitter account.
Imagine now suspended Detective Arkaby's surprise when, in The Golden Parachute, Book 2 of the Twitstery Twilogy, he receives a ghostly visit from someone who appears to be the previously deceased Willum Granger and who offers him big bucks to find his missing daughter, Regi Granger, but only if he continues tweeting. The spirit is willing but the flesh is weak. Still skeptical Detective Arkaby reluctantly travels to the Caribbean where he not only locates Regi, but also stumbles across the now reconnected body of Willum Granger in a Caribbean medical school autopsy lab. Arkaby describes Regi as "a cool drink of water he'd like to swallow in one gulp," but that may just be the Caribbean heat talking.
In the forthcoming I Tweet, Therefore I Am, Book 3 of the Twitstery Twilogy, Arkaby and Regi return with her father's body to the States where a new murder mystery awaits them. Strange things are happening at Willum Granger's medical laboratory where someone liquidates his brother, Farley Granger, in a gruesome and humiliating manner. It is up to Arkaby and Regi to solve this second murder and uncover the secret of his original mystery visitor. One problem: Arkaby is the chief suspect in Farley Granger's murder!
Executive Severance, Book 1 - Winner of the 2012 Mary Shelley Award for Outstanding Fiction! - $11 - http://amzn.to/
The Golden Parachute, Book 2 - 99 cents!! http://amzn.to/
"I Tweet, Therefore I Am" will appear as a Kindle eBook January 16, 2017
