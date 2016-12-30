Tom Manganello Joins Ralph Nader at CES Panel on Self-Driving Cars

Self-driving cars will be all the rage at this year's Consumer Electronics Show – and Warner Norcross partner Tom Manganello will be there to discuss their future.

-- When the show opens in Las Vegas, Manganello will take the stage with consumer rights advocate Ralph Nader for a panel discussion on "Navigating Risk through the Mobility Ecosystem." Sponsored by Deloitte, the panel will dive into the regulatory and legal risks for automakers and suppliers designing and building the emerging technologies powering autonomous vehicles.A frequent speaker and blogger on automotive regulations, Manganello predicts that much of the discussion is likely to focus on the approaches that various OEMs are taking on autonomous vehicle development and how liability issues will be addressed."Some manufacturers will be more cautious and enable the driver to take over in emergency situations while others will let their technology retain total control – perhaps not even having a steering wheel inside the car at all," Manganello said. "In either case, there are a lot of legal and ethical questions surrounding the issue of who will ultimately be responsible when accidents happen."Manganello co-chairs the firm's Automotive Industry Group and chairs its Autonomous and Connected Mobility Team. He is also the founder and chairman of MICHauto.By providing discerning and proactive legal advice, Warner Norcross & Judd LLP builds a better partnership with its clients. Warner Norcross is a corporate law firm with 230 attorneys practicing in eight offices throughout Michigan: Grand Rapids, Southfield, Macomb County, Midland, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Holland and Lansing. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @WNJLLP or connect on LinkedIn