Ageless Creativity Exhibition Spotlights Senior Talent in Feb. 2017

Flamingo at Rest by Dotty Morrison, photographer

Contact

Sarah Nadal

PR & Associate Content Editor

***@shellpoint.org Sarah NadalPR & Associate Content Editor

End

-- Shell Point Retirement Community and the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center (SBDAC) are partnering to present a month-long exhibition titled, which will open concurrently with the annual Art Fest Fort Myers at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at 2301 First St. in downtown Fort Myers.Sponsored by FineMark National Bank & Trust, the show will feature 188 jury-selected artworks, many of which will be available for sale. All work has been produced during the retirement years of the 49 Shell Point resident artists, who range in age from the late 60s to mid-90s. Represented media include acrylic, watercolor, oil, pastels, pencil, charcoal, clay, fabric, stone, metal, shells, wood, mixed media, and photography."The goal of the exhibition is to demonstrate that creativity is neither limited nor defined by age," said Marge Lee, Shell Point resident and professional exhibition interpretive planner who conceived the event. "The resulting exhibition is evidence that age does not hinder creativity; instead it is enhanced due to an unrestricted ability to explore creative instincts," says Lee, who adds that exhibition-goers will be amazed by the artistic abilities on display.artworks were carefully selected by a panel of four independent jurors, who judged submissions according to artistic merit, creativity, and overall excellence. "The resulting show will be filled with vibrant, dynamic pieces that reflect artistic expression and quality of execution," said Jim Griffith, founder and executive director of SBDAC. "Shell Point offers robust amenities to nurture and enrich its residents' creative interests, and SBDAC is proud to provide premium gallery space to showcase the rich visuals that will be unveiled."Cash prizes forartists are made possible thanks to financial support from The Legacy Foundation at Shell Point.Theexhibition will be open for viewing in SBDAC beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, and concluding on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, during Art Talk Tuesday. General admission to the exhibition is free, including opening night, but donations will be accepted at the door. For more information, including a list of participating Shell Point artists, visit www.shellpoint.org/agelesscreativity.Shell Point Retirement Community, founded in 1968, is a nonprofit continuing care retirement community located in Fort Myers, Florida. Shell Point offers independent retirement living, assisted living, and skilled nursing care for its 2,400 residents in an active, resort-style environment. Lifestyle amenities include deep-water boating access with free dockage, a championship 18-hole golf course, and other recreational and educational activities. To learn more, visit www.shellpoint.org or call 1-800-780-1131.Founded in 1997 by Jim Griffith as Florida Arts, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center provides programming to Southwest Florida, which includes concerts, theatrical performances, art exhibits, dance, independent film, cotillion, and arts education. The Art Center regularly recruits award-winning artists who have performed worldwide at such prestigious venues as Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center. Its mission is to nurture innovation and excellence in the visual and performing arts through these events and community outreach programs.