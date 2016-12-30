'Vilasa Luxury Travel' Launches North American Campaign to Attract Travel Agents

Independent, Highly Customizable Itineraries Reveal the Fascinating Natural Beauty, History and Culture of India

Vilasa guest at Sujan Rajmahal Palace in Jaipur

Contact

Mario Almonte

***@herman-almontepr.com Mario Almonte

End

-- Minar Travels, one of India's leading destination management companies since 1992 with expertise in travel, tourism, aviation, and MICE, announced the launch of Vilasa Luxury Travel, the newest luxury brand specializing in upscale, customizable travel to India. Leveraging their extensive partnerships with India's finest hotels and service providers, experience and knowledge of India, and proven record of world-class service,will work with North American travel agents to provide their clients with unique and memorable experiences in one of the world's most fascinating destinations. Clients will explore beyond the conventional tourist paths to experience the true heart of India and its neighboring countries – all while traveling in utmost comfort and enjoying the highest standards of personalized attention.Vilasa offers culinary, adventure, sports, and spiritual tour programs, as well as inland journeys such as authentic luxury train and private jet rides, and cruises such as sailing in a traditional Kettuvalamequipped with the latest luxuries and safety features. Travel agents can work with Vilasa's experienced staff to create highly customized itineraries for several clients or groups of any size that precisely meet their needs. Agents can also choose from a growing list of sample programs on a wide range of themes, selecting them just as they are or modifying them as needed. All fixed programs pay 10% commission on published prices. Customized itineraries are priced at net cost, allowing agents to set their own prices with clients."The dramatic beauty, heritage and splendor of India and its neighboring countries have been a source of fascination to travelers for centuries," said Mr. Harvinder Singh Duggal, Managing Director for Vilasa Luxury Travel and a highly respected entrepreneur and businessman. "helps guest to discover all of the world-renowned attractions as well as the little-known gems that make India and its neighbors an unforgettable experience to everyone who visits."Among the many experiences offered by Vilasa are, which introduces guests to the magnificent heritage properties and diverse cuisine of India's palaces, forts, royal residences, and luxury hotels. These residences are often surrounded by serene environments that are attractions unto themselves and furnished with object-d-art pieces that recall the elegant lifestyles of the royalty that once ruled India.features jungle safaris across natural habitats through many of India's national parks. Highlights include a visit to Ranthambore National Park, a former royal hunting ground known for its diverse population of tigers, with hotel accommodations that consist of posh tents.Vilasa also offers culinary tours that explore the finest Indian gourmet available in the best restaurants, hotels and roadside eateries, from traditional Indian Thali to regional delicacies. Another experience,takes guests aboard a fleet of luxurious aircraft, including light, midsized and heavy jets, helicopters and VIP aircrafts, flying across India and neighboring countries, accompanied by a team of aviation experts.Sample fixed programs include the 17-nightsencompasses Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Murudeshwara, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Agra, and Delhi. Highlights include a visit to the Hilton Shillim Estate Retreat & Spa in Pune, situated in the Sahyadari Mountains, and a visit to the famous Raja Gopura Temple and Shiva statue in the town of Murdeshwara. An elevator ride to the top of the Temple provides a breath-taking view of the 123-feet Shiva idol. Excursions also include a visit Khajuraho – "the city of gods" – to see its magnificent temple complex, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site."India is one of the most captivating regions of the world, notable for its sprawling natural landmarks, diverse cultures, incredible temples, and sumptuous palaces," said Duggal. "Vilasa is ready to help every travel agent find the perfect vacation for their elite clients, transporting them in absolute luxury through this magical kingdom."Vilasa Luxury Travel is the luxury brand of Minar TravelsIndia's leading destination management company since 1992 with expertise in travel, tourism, aviation, and MICE. In addition to receiving numerous industry honors and awards, Minar is a nine-time winner of the prestigious National Tourism Award from the Tourism Ministry of IndiaVilasa draws upon Minar's in-depth knowledge of India and commitment to quality to ensure that their luxury travel tours in India and beyond are the very best of their kind. Its thoughtfully designed tour programs meet the highest standards for luxury travel, guiding guests on a "voyage of discovery" that allows them to explore India and its neighboring countries beyond the well-worn paths of conventional travel to find the heart and soul of the land and its people. Vilasa's experienced and dedicated team of travel professionals are in constant contact with their vast network of exceptional heritage properties and top hotels in India, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives to provide their guests with experiences that are distinctive and unforgettable, all while traveling in style and total comfort. Vilasa creates customized itineraries for travel agents at net pricing, which agents can then provide to their clients at their own pricing plans. It also provides fixed programs at 10% commission. For more information, call toll-free 1-844-358-1024 or visit vilasaluxury.com.