InvoicePrep Celebrates Five-Year Anniversary
Leading invoice preparation company celebrates milestone anniversary and continued growth going into the new year
"We are thrilled to be reaching this milestone anniversary and to be able to celebrate it during our many planned events in 2017," states Wayne Nykyforchyn, founder and CEO of InvoicePrep. "We have established ourselves as a national provider of a tremendous solution that our clients, ranging from multi-locational firms with hundreds of attorneys to smaller regional firms, universally agree has become an important part of their business. We are thankful for our many clients andpartners who have made this milestone possible, and we look forward to many more years together!"
InvoicePrep allows firms to eliminate the challenges that come with ensuring each invoice is fully compliant with the increasingly strict and complicated requirements of clients' e-billing and litigation management guidelines. InvoicePrep uses cutting-edge technology and professionals with extensive legal invoice compliance and e-billing software knowledge to bring the best invoice preparation services and software solutions to law firms of all sizes across the nation.
More information on the company's offerings can be found at www.invoiceprep.com.
About InvoicePrep
InvoicePrep™
Contact
Wayne Nykyforchyn
InvoicePrep
wayne@invoiceprep.com
