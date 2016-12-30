News By Tag
* WNJ
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Warner Norcross Names Five Attorneys as Partners
The law firm of Warner Norcross & Judd LLP today announced that five attorneys have been named partners.
"I'm honored to welcome these five talented attorneys into our partnership,"
The new partners are:
· Jared T. Belka, who focuses his practice in economic development with an emphasis on brownfield redevelopment and public-private partnerships. As co-chair of the firm's Economic Incentives Group, he has helped clients secure more than $1.5 billion in economic development incentives. Belka has been recognized as a Rising Star for the past two years by Michigan Super Lawyers. He is a member of the Association for Redevelopment Initiatives and Michigan Economic Developers Association. He holds a bachelor of arts from Michigan State University and a law degree from the Thomas M. Cooley Law School.
· Daniel W. Borst, whose practice focuses on estate planning for individuals, families and those with family-owned businesses. He often leads teams of financial experts to implement successful estate planning strategies for clients. Borst also creates business succession plans and prenuptial agreements. He earned a bachelor of arts from Calvin College and his law degree Wayne State University Law School.
· Nathan J. DeVries, who concentrates his practice in patent counseling, prosecution and portfolio management. He also counsels clients on intellectual property, including transactions. DeVries graduated with his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Grand Valley State University magna cum laude and his law degree from Case Western University magna cum laude where he was Order of the Coif.
· Randall J. Peck, who focuses his practice on patents and transactions in the chemical, mechanical and electro-mechanical arts. From his offices in Southfield and Midland, he helps clients navigate complex patent laws across the globe. He is a member of Original Equipment Suppliers Young Leadership Council and was a member of the 36th Leadership Detroit class. Peck graduated with a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Michigan Technological University and a law degree Michigan State University College of Law summa cum laude.
· David R. Whitfield, who concentrates his practice on commercial business litigation, mining, oil and gas-related litigation and environmental permitting. He also has extensive experience counseling clients in connection with energy and natural resources extraction-related transactions. He has been recognized as a Rising Star for the past two years by Michigan Super Lawyers. Whitfield graduated with his bachelor's degree from Olivet College and his law degree from Michigan State University College of Law magna cum laude.
About Warner Norcross
By providing discerning and proactive legal advice, Warner Norcross & Judd LLP builds a better partnership with its clients. Warner Norcross is a corporate law firm with 230 attorneys practicing in eight offices throughout Michigan: Grand Rapids, Southfield, Macomb County, Midland, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Holland and Lansing. To learn more, visit www.wnj.com, follow us on Twitter @WNJLLP or connect on LinkedIn.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse