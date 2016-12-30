 
News By Tag
* WNJ
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Grand Rapids
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
54321
December 2016
3130


Warner Norcross Names Five Attorneys as Partners

The law firm of Warner Norcross & Judd LLP today announced that five attorneys have been named partners.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* WNJ

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* Grand Rapids - Michigan - US

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The new partners practice in a variety of areas, from intellectual property to economic incentives, estate planning to business litigation. From their offices in Grand Rapids, Southfield and Midland, they serve clients across the state, throughout the country and around the world.

"I'm honored to welcome these five talented attorneys into our partnership," said Douglas A. Dozeman, managing partner of Warner Norcross. "Each of them has established a strong practice based on discerning legal advice coupled with superior client service. Having professional, proactive attorneys like Jared, Dan, Nate, Randy and Dave is critical to the success of our firm – and our clients."

The new partners are:

·       Jared T. Belka, who focuses his practice in economic development with an emphasis on brownfield redevelopment and public-private partnerships. As co-chair of the firm's Economic Incentives Group, he has helped clients secure more than $1.5 billion in economic development incentives. Belka has been recognized as a Rising Star for the past two years by Michigan Super Lawyers. He is a member of the Association for Redevelopment Initiatives and Michigan Economic Developers Association. He holds a bachelor of arts from Michigan State University and a law degree from the Thomas M. Cooley Law School.

·       Daniel W. Borst, whose practice focuses on estate planning for individuals, families and those with family-owned businesses. He often leads teams of financial experts to implement successful estate planning strategies for clients. Borst also creates business succession plans and prenuptial agreements. He earned a bachelor of arts from Calvin College and his law degree Wayne State University Law School.

·       Nathan J. DeVries, who concentrates his practice in patent counseling, prosecution and portfolio management. He also counsels clients on intellectual property, including transactions. DeVries graduated with his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Grand Valley State University magna cum laude and his law degree from Case Western University magna cum laude where he was Order of the Coif.

·       Randall J. Peck, who focuses his practice on patents and transactions in the chemical, mechanical and electro-mechanical arts. From his offices in Southfield and Midland, he helps clients navigate complex patent laws across the globe. He is a member of Original Equipment Suppliers Young Leadership Council and was a member of the 36th Leadership Detroit class. Peck graduated with a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Michigan Technological University and a law degree Michigan State University College of Law summa cum laude.

·       David R. Whitfield, who concentrates his practice on commercial business litigation, mining, oil and gas-related litigation and environmental permitting. He also has extensive experience counseling clients in connection with energy and natural resources extraction-related transactions.   He has been recognized as a Rising Star for the past two years by Michigan Super Lawyers. Whitfield graduated with his bachelor's degree from Olivet College and his law degree from Michigan State University College of Law magna cum laude.

About Warner Norcross

  By providing discerning and proactive legal advice, Warner Norcross & Judd LLP builds a better partnership with its clients.  Warner Norcross is a corporate law firm with 230 attorneys practicing in eight offices throughout Michigan:  Grand Rapids, Southfield, Macomb County, Midland, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Holland and Lansing.  To learn more, visit www.wnj.com, follow us on Twitter @WNJLLP or connect on LinkedIn.
End
Source:Warner Norcross & Judd LLP
Email:***@sabo-pr.com Email Verified
Tags:WNJ
Industry:Legal
Location:Grand Rapids - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Sabo Public Relations News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share