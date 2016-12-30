News By Tag
Limited Edition Charm Available Through Charms4Good Kickstarter Campaign
"We are very excited about the launch of our Kickstsarter campaign and the release of our first charm," said Kimberly Wylie, Charms4Good's founder. "With a limited production run of 1,000 charms, we want our Kickstarter supporters to have first access to this collectible piece of jewelry."
Supporters have a choice of three different reward levels, in addition to backing the project without a reward. For a pledge of $10.00, Charms4Good backers will receive a sterling silver bangle bracelet. For a pledge of $20.00, supporters will receive the premier dangling charm of a striding elephant. For a pledge of $50.00 or more, Charms4Good backers will receive the bangle bracelet, the elephant charm, and two Murano glass beads. Supporters can go to the campaign at - https://www.kickstarter.com/
Charms4Good's first charm is a dangling charm of a proudly striding elephant. This charm is being exclusively created from the founder's digital artwork. It is made from pure 925 silver, with a red enamel heart. This first charm will have a limited production run of only 1,000 pieces.
The Charms4Good Kickstarter campaign ends February 3, 2017, or when the maximum backers has been reached. All supporter rewards will ship in March 2017.
About Charms4Good
Charms4Good combines passion for art and fine jewelry, with a desire to make the world a better place. Charm bracelets are often a catalyst to a conversation, as each is unique. Charms4Good takes this conversation one step further.
Each limited edition, sterling silver charm represents a unique cause. When someone asks about a Charms4Good charm, the wearer can talk about the cause and why it's important to them. This spreads the word about those in need and lets others know the wearer is out in a small way, in addition to being a beautiful piece of jewelry. For more information, visit: http://www.charms4good.com
Kimberly Wylie, Founder
kimberly@charms4good.com
