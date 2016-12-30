News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Book Signing & Reading Event to Benefit LGBTQIA Nonprofit
Four LGBTQIA authors are participating in a fundraising event for RECLAIM, an organization dedicated to increase access to mental health resources for queer and trans youth.
Authors will share their work as well as answer questions and sign books. A representative from RECLAIM will also be there to tell us more about the work they do, their specific needs, and to accept At Will donations.
All who attend will be entered into a drawing to win a gift basket of goodies prepared by the authors. Light refreshments and enlightening talk will be served in abundance.
About the Authors:
Juliann Rich is the author of four young adult novels: CAUGHT IN THE CROSSFIRE, SEARCHING FOR GRACE, TAKING THE STAND, and GRAVITY (2016). She writes character-driven books about young adults who are bound to discover their true selves and the courage to create an authentic life…if the journey doesn't break them.
j. leigh bailey is an office drone by day and the author of YA LGBT Romance author of DO-GOODER (2016), & GUYLINER (2016), by night. She can usually be found with her nose in a book or pressed up against her computer monitor. A book-a-day reading habit sometimes gets in the way of...well, everything...but some habits aren't worth breaking. She's been reading romance novels since she was ten years old. The last twenty years or so have not changed her voracious appetite for stories of romance, relationships and achieving that vitally important Happy Ever After. She's a firm believer that everyone, no matter their gender, age, sexual orientation or paranormal affiliation, deserves a happy ending.
Rachel Gold is the author of BEING EMILY (2012), the first young adult novel to tell the story of a transsexual girl from her perspective and winner of the Moonbeam Award and Golden Crown Literary Award. She is also the author of JUST GIRLS and MY YEAR ZERO. When she's not working on novels, she also works at a marketing firm in St. Paul, MN and describes her marketing job as "translating English for Enlish-speaking people."
Kristin Cronn-Mills is the author of three young adult novels, THE SKY ALWAYS HEARS ME (2009), BEAUTIFUL MUSIC FOR UGLY CHILDREN (2012), ORIGINAL FAKE (2016). She teaches writing, literature and critical thinking classes at South Central College in North Mankato, MN where she lives with her family.
To learn more about RECLAIM and provide online donations, visit their GiveMN page at https://www.givemn.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse