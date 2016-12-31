 
Burt Reynolds Personalizes 1977 Trans Am to Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Smokey and the Bandit!

Enter to win the Bandit Trans Am personalized by Burt Reynolds and relive Smokey and the Bandit. The Bandit Dream Giveaway is sponsored by New Beginning Children's Homes, and donations made as you enter are tax-deductible.
 
 
Participants enter to win a 1977 Bandit Trans Am personalized by Burt Reynolds.
 
GRAVETTE, Ark. - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The 2017 Bandit Dream Giveaway, a nationwide drawing sponsored by New Beginning Children's Homes–a charitable organization, has officially launched! The winner of this extraordinary prize package will receive a 1977 Pontiac Bandit Trans Am that was chosen and personalized by Hollywood celebrity Burt Reynolds, plus $15,000 cash for taxes!

To enter to win this never-before-seen prize package, the general public can simply call toll-free to (866) 600-0646 or enter online at http://dreamgiveaway.com/dg/bandit/win-bandit. Promotional code WB0117Z will provide 25% bonus tickets for those that donate $25 or more to New Beginning Children's Homes.

The Grand Prize: This 1977 Trans Am Special Edition (S/E) was chosen by Hollywood legend Burt Reynolds to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the classic car-guy film, Smokey and the Bandit. Just like the actual Trans Ams used in Smokey and the Bandit, this Trans Am features a Straight Black exterior with a S/E specific gold-trim package and hood bird, and a 6.6-liter Pontiac V-8 engine. Making this grand-prize even more rare is the fact that it has been autographed by Mr. Reynolds on its Shaker hood scoop and glovebox door. One lucky grand-prize winner will also receive Mr. Reynolds' famous autograph on a new Bandit-style Stetson hat personally worn by him and on the Trans Am's laminated, original factory window sticker.

New Beginning Children's Homes (NBCH), the sponsor of this giveaway, is a 501(c)3 provider of family-style long-term residential care with a mission to provide foster children a safe and faith-centered family atmosphere where they can heal, grow, and be loved while working through difficult life issues. In addition to the funding they receive, NBCH will provide grants to several worthwhile charities, including Disabled American Veterans, National Guard Educational Foundation, Smile Network International, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Bright Pink and Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries.

For low-res and high-res photography and video assets, please contact Kim Meyers.

A 2017 Bandit Dream Giveaway spokesperson is available for press interviews for traditional print, broadcast, and radio media and digital-only sites. Please contact Kim Meyers to arrange a press interview.

