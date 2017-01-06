News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
AnnMarie Fox announces melodic "Land Ain't Loving Me" single
Multi-talented singer and performer unveils the latest in her arsenal of crossover records
The second single from her forthcoming album - I.AM.Superior Vixen - which plays on her enthusiasm for comic books and superheroines, "Land Ain't Loving Me" will be available on iTunes and other online music retailers January 17th.
AnnMarie began performing and entertaining crowds at a young age and has since used that experience to build her music career. The New York native is known for cultivating a mix of genres including R&B, reggae, and pop to introduce a style uniquely her own. The recipient of the Online Music Award for Best Pop Act and IMEA Award for Pop Entertainer of the Year, AnnMarie was also nominated for the 2016 Southern Entertainment Award for Performance of the Year (and has been nominated for the award for 2017).
Following the release of her upbeat single "Boom" which was released in the fall, "Land Ain't Loving Me" introduces the versatility and passion AnnMarie has for creating and entertaining. The songstress and dance diva's performances include a stream of notable performances from the National Anthem for the WNBA's Atlanta Dreams, VH1's Dance Cam Slam, NBC's My Carolina Today, and opening up for national recording artists at the PNC Arena, Lincoln Theatre, and Duke Energy Performing Arts Center.
About AnnMarie Fox
Singer, Songwriter, Dancer, Choreographer and Model - AnnMarie Fox, has had the love of music flowing through her veins from birth. Since the tender age of four, the gifted entertainer has been commanding the attention and wooing the hearts of her audiences. With over 2 million views on YouTube, she continues to perform and floss her singing & dancing skills at live shows earning her local, regional, and international award wins & nominations.
Official website: http://www.redfoxsings.com/
Contact
AMW Group
***@amworldgroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 06, 2017