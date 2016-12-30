News By Tag
* TCDI
* Legal
* Law Firms
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
TCDI Adds Expert Senior Software Developers to Team
New hires bring industry leaders in data processing development to the TCDI team
Both Briere and Getsfred come to TCDI with extensive expertise and experience in the legal technology space, including more than 27 years of combined development experience. Prior to joining TCDI, Getsfred worked at LexisNexis where he was the technical lead for LAW PreDiscovery, Early Data Analyzer and Lexis DiscoveryIQ. Briere was most recently a senior software engineer for Starbucks and, prior to that, worked at LexisNexis as the lead developer and architect for Early Data Analyzer.
"We are excited to have both Joe and Chris join our team," states Susan Bright, COO and EVP of TCDI. "Their combined industry knowledge and expertise will be a great addition to our company, and we look forward to utilizing their experience and skills to continue to deliver the highest-quality software solutions for our clients."
Briere has a degree from Washington State University, and Getsfred has a degree from Vatterott College in Omaha, Nebraska. Both will be based in North Carolina in the company's Greensboro office.
About TCDI
Since 1988, TCDI (Technology Concepts & Design, Inc.) has partnered with large corporations and law firms to provide advanced litigation support software and services for electronic discovery, hosted review and production and large-scale litigation case file management. The company combines the advanced technology of its proprietary flagship products ClarVergence®
Contact
April Marty
TCDI
a_marty@tcdi.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse