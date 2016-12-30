 
News By Tag
* TCDI
* Legal
* Law Firms
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Greensboro
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
54321
December 2016
3130

TCDI Adds Expert Senior Software Developers to Team

New hires bring industry leaders in data processing development to the TCDI team
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* TCDI
* Legal
* Law Firms

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* Greensboro - North Carolina - US

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- TCDI, a leader in litigation technology and services for mass tort management, second requests, complex litigation, MDL case management and cybersecurity, today announces Joseph Briere and Christopher Getsfred have joined TCDI as senior software developers where they will be key members of the software development team.

Both Briere and Getsfred come to TCDI with extensive expertise and experience in the legal technology space, including more than 27 years of combined development experience. Prior to joining TCDI, Getsfred worked at LexisNexis where he was the technical lead for LAW PreDiscovery, Early Data Analyzer and Lexis DiscoveryIQ. Briere was most recently a senior software engineer for Starbucks and, prior to that, worked at LexisNexis as the lead developer and architect for Early Data Analyzer.

"We are excited to have both Joe and Chris join our team," states Susan Bright, COO and EVP of TCDI. "Their combined industry knowledge and expertise will be a great addition to our company, and we look forward to utilizing their experience and skills to continue to deliver the highest-quality software solutions for our clients."

Briere has a degree from Washington State University, and Getsfred has a degree from Vatterott College in Omaha, Nebraska. Both will be based in North Carolina in the company's Greensboro office.

About TCDI
Since 1988, TCDI (Technology Concepts & Design, Inc.) has partnered with large corporations and law firms to provide advanced litigation support software and services for electronic discovery, hosted review and production and large-scale litigation case file management. The company combines the advanced technology of its proprietary flagship products ClarVergence® (CV6), CVFox™ and Discovery WorkFlow® and automation with superior client partnerships and has been a technology partner in some of the largest litigation in U.S. history. To learn more, visit www.tcdi.com.

Contact
April Marty
TCDI
a_marty@tcdi.com
End
Source:
Email:***@tcdi.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TCDI News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share