Call for Submissions: The S3 Agency Re-Opens Philanthropic "S FREE" Program
jsperanza@thes3agency.com
973-257-5533
Call for Submissions:
The S3 Agency's Philanthropic "S FREE" Program Will Award One NJ-Based Business or Non-profit Free Creative Services to Help Them Reach New Heights in 2017
For details and to apply, visit www.ineedSFREE.com by January 31, 2017
Today, The S3 Agency, one of New Jersey's leading ad agencies, announces the re-opening of its quarterly S FREE philanthropic program designed to offer pro-bono services to organizations who are too new, too small, or too non-profit to afford an Agency of Record. This opportunity is open to NJ-based organizations with under $1,000,000 in annual billings or fundraising totals. Qualifying organizations can find more details and apply to be considered at ineedSFREE.com. Call for entries is open through January 31, 2017.
This is the second installment of the S FREE program, which launched in September 2016. The inaugural recipient of free creative services was awarded to Butler-based Congenital Heart Defect Coalition (CHD Coalition). "We were thrilled to be chosen as the first S FREE client, and working with S3 has definitely taken our marketing to another level, helping us reach more people with our mission," said Mike Laub, Executive Director of Congenital Heart Defect Coalition. "Any organization who qualifies for S FREE should really stop what they are doing and apply today!"
The S3 Agency selects a new S FREE recipient each quarter, and the search is on to find the next deserving organization. "At the beginning of the year, many worthwhile businesses and non-profits find themselves struggling with budget planning when it comes to bringing in an agency partner to help them meet their communication goals," said Denise Blasevick, CEO, The S3 Agency. "That's why we created S FREE – to provide some of New Jersey's best organizations the services of a real agency, really free. We are excited to open up the submission process so we can help another organization elevate their brand!"
Known for its work with major brands such as BMW of North America, Tetley Tea and Wyndham Worldwide, The S3 Agency was inspired to launch S FREE after providing marketing makeovers for small businesses on MSNBC's Your Business show. With S FREE, S3 donates creative services to deserving organizations. As a full-service agency, S3 can provide the services most needed by the selected recipient – such as branding, advertising, marketing, public relations, social media, website design, and more.
To be eligible for consideration for S FREE, organizations must:
· Have under $1,000,000 in annual revenue or fundraising
· Be located in New Jersey
· Visit www.ineedSFREE.com and submit an online application by January 31, 2017
The next S FREE recipient will be announced shortly after the January 31, 2017 application deadline.
For more information about S FREE, watch this video – and visit www.ineedSFREE.com to apply by January 31, 2017. For more information about The S3 Agency, please visit www.theS3agency.com.
ABOUT S FREE
S FREE is a philanthropic program created by The S3 Agency to donate their advertising, public relations, and social media services to deserving NJ-based organizations that are too small, too new, or too non-profit to afford them. Best known for their award-winning campaigns for major brands ranging from BMW to Tetley Tea, S3 is launching S FREE to donate their talents to smaller organizations — to help them get the traction they deserve, thereby helping to boost the state's economy. The S FREE program is open to organizations in NJ with under $1,000,000 in annual sales or fundraising. To learn more and apply for consideration, visit www.ineedSFREE.com. The S3 Agency intends to choose one S FREE client per quarter.
ABOUT THE S3 AGENCY
The S3 Agency in Boonton, NJ is a Brand Elevation agency specializing in advertising, public relations, and social media — for clients such as BMW of North America, Turtle Back Zoo, and Tetley Tea. Founded in 2001 by Denise Blasevick and Adam Schnitzler, S3 is a WBENC-certified woman-owned business that is as dedicated to doing good as it is to doing good work. For more information about The S3 Agency, please visit www.theS3agency.com or @theS3agency on Facebook and Twitter.
Media Contact
Joelle Speranza
9732575533
***@thes3agency.com
