Refer.to Adds New Features, Gets Better All the Time
Over the past few months, Refer.to has made a series of updates that make referring patients even easier and more efficient for dental practices.
The first update was aimed towards making it easy for dentists in the system to refer to who they wanted, even practices not in the system. Refer.to's "invite" function allows practices to send the referral AND invite their network at the same time.
Refer.to staff then saw a need for dentists to be able to send private notes with the referral -- notes that would not be seen by the patient in their copy of the referral. Thus, Refer.to now has a "private notes" section.
Finally, it became clear dentists wanted to be able to view their options for referrals, see who else was in the system. Refer.to now has an easy-to-use user directory accessible immediately upon login.
Josh Johnson, Refer.to Founder, notes "the more practices that start using Refer.to, the more feedback we get about which features are most important to dentists and patients. That gives us great direction on how to continue improving the system."
For more information about Refer.to, visit us on the web at refer.to, or email any questions to support@refer.to.
Contact
Josh Johnson, Founder
***@refer.to
