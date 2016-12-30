 
News By Tag
* Dentistry
* Technology
* Referrals
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Spokane
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
54321
December 2016
3130


Refer.to Adds New Features, Gets Better All the Time

 
SPOKANE, Wash. - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Refer.to, the first patient referral system for dentists and dental specialists, is thrilled to add new features to its system. Refer.to is a new, secure web application that allows dentists to digitally send all relevant referral information to other dental practictioners and to patients. Not only does Refer.to save dental practices thousands of dollars in paper dental pads each year, it also increases retention rates by allowing for seamless, instant referrals.

Over the past few months, Refer.to has made a series of updates that make referring patients even easier and more efficient for dental practices.

The first update was aimed towards making it easy for dentists in the system to refer to who they wanted, even practices not in the system. Refer.to's "invite" function allows practices to send the referral AND invite their network at the same time.

Refer.to staff then saw a need for dentists to be able to send private notes with the referral -- notes that would not be seen by the patient in their copy of the referral. Thus, Refer.to now has a "private notes" section.

Finally, it became clear dentists wanted to be able to view their options for referrals, see who else was in the system. Refer.to now has an easy-to-use user directory accessible immediately upon login.

Josh Johnson, Refer.to Founder, notes "the more practices that start using Refer.to, the more feedback we get about which features are most important to dentists and patients. That gives us great direction on how to continue improving the system."

For more information about Refer.to, visit us on the web at refer.to, or email any questions to support@refer.to.

Contact
Josh Johnson, Founder
***@refer.to
End
Source:Refer.to
Email:***@refer.to Email Verified
Tags:Dentistry, Technology, Referrals
Industry:Software
Location:Spokane - Washington - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Tinderbox Consulting News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share