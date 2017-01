Abacode Cybersecurity Named 20 Most Promising Government Technology Solution Providers 2016

abacode logo.

-- FREMONT, CAAbacode Cybersecurityhas been recognized as one of the top 20 Government Technology Solution Providers of 2016 by CIOReview."It's a great honor to select Abacode Cybersecurity as one of the 20 Most Promising Government Technology Solution Providers 2016," said Jeevan George, Managing Editor of CIOReview. "Abacode Cybersecurity is dedicated in helping small and medium enterprises to address their cyber security challenges and get their IT environment monitored."Abacode's Cyber Lorica security program is centered as a 24/7 Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platform monitored 24/7 by IT Security Professionals. It is similar to a burglar alarm and it stops cyber attacks before these turn into data breaches. Abacode also provides Cybersecurity Consulting Services that include Assessments, Penetration Testing, ISO 27000 ISMS, IS Governance, Policies and Procedures.About Abacode CybersecurityAbacode is a cybersecurity firm that provides risk-based solutions for growing companies with a special focus on 24/7 SIEM monitoring. The company has gained wide recognition for its collective efforts in providing best in class cyber security solutions for partners and clients. For more info, visit: www.abacode.com About CIO ReviewPublished from Fremont, California, CIOReview is a print magazine that explores and understands the plethora of ways adopted by firms to execute the smooth functioning of their businesses. A distinguished panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, IT VPs including CIOReview editorial board finalized the "" and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants. For more info, visit: www.cioreview.com