Orangetheory Fitness Westchase And Lakeland Studios Do Burpees For Cancer

-- During the month of December, 2016, Orangetheory Fitness Westchase and Lakeland studios raised $967.34 for the American Cancer Society, by participating in the Burpees for Life challenge. The challenge included the participation of the Orangetheory Fitness staff, trainers and studio members who helped raise money for this important cause. Each trainer was assigned a container to receive donations for burpees. Individuals could donate a minimum of a .25 cents per burpee and place their donations inside the container of a trainer of their choice. That trainer would later have to perform the assigned number of burpees. Donations and burpees were regularly tallied up and posted to the studio's social media pages to encourage donations and support. Orangetheory Fitness trainers were challenged to a total of 3,869 burpees for this cause. Burpees for Life honors cancer survivors, raises awareness about reducing cancer risks, and raises money for the American Cancer Society. "It's a great honor to partner with our community to support the American Cancer Society. We look forward to participating in Burpees for Life again this year, and surpassing our 2016 achievement,"said Frank Lugo, Studio Owner for Orangetheory Fitness Westchase and Lakeland. To find out more about Burpees for Life visit www.burpeesforlife.org.If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Terry Rein at (813) 852-8009 or email at Studio0066@orangetheoryfitness.com.