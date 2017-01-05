 
Dance Workshop NY Launches The Urban Dance League For Young Dancers On Sunday, February 5th, 2017

Dance Workshop NY Launches New Program The Urban Dance League On Sunday, February 5th, 2017. First ever Urban Dance League for young dancers ages 8-18. Open to the public, All are welcome.
 
 
Dance Workshop NY Launches Urban Dance League For Young Dancers
Dance Workshop NY Launches Urban Dance League For Young Dancers
 
NEW YORK - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Dance Workshop NY is launching a new program called The Urban Dance League,  the very first Urban Dance League for young dancers ages 8-18, on Sunday February 5th, 2017.

Dance Workshop is proud to announce its very first season with Urban Dance League.  The Urban Dance League is a professional sports league of organized street dance competitions, classes and showcases.  The UDL presents professional dancing in the same arena as the professional sports/athletic world. The Urban Dance League believes "Dancers are Athletes."

Together we are building a team with founder Anthony Rue (a.k.a. AntBoogie) and his epic crew of choreographers. Anthony is the founder and leader of one of the most commercially successful dance groups, The Amount Boyz. He has worked with Madonnna, JAY Z, Diddy, Omarion, Alicia Keys, Mario, Ryan Leslie and 3LW. He has also worked on the movies Honey, Dream Girls, Walk Hard, and Notorious B.I.G. Anthony has been on the faculty of Broadway Dance Center since 2000.

Dance Workshop New York UDL's faculty includes but is not limited to KELLY PETERS, ROBERT TAYLOR JR, MR.KID, BAM BAM, and CHARLES SMITH.

Dance Workshop is looking for unique, passionate, creative and enthusiastic dancers to form our very first team.  Together we will train hard for our battles; working three hours weekly to perfect choreography, technique and synchronicity among our team.  Once prepared to face-off we will see how we measure up against our competitors in a series of games.  The teams will be judged by some of the industry's finest to judge execution of choreography and technique.  Competition will be healthy and always promoting progress, constructive criticism and love for the world of dance.

Our team will help dancers learn the benefit of commitment and team work while building a family atmosphere.  Dancers will have exposure to top choreographers, dancers and industry leaders.

We are so excited to be bringing this program to ALL young dancers (ages 8-18)! Classes start in February on Sunday afternoons at our NYC location. ALL are welcome - this program is open to the public. Please call or email for more information.

Contact Nanci Grasso 917-388-2013 or email dance@danceworkshopny.com

Check out The Urban Dance League Promo on Youtube here:

https://youtu.be/Cf7TWFGpn1o



Follow us on instagram, twitter and facebook @danceworkshopny

The official site for Dance Workshop NY may be found at http://www.danceworkshopny.com/udl/

Media Contact
Dance Workshop New York
917-388-2013
dance@danceworkshopny.com
Source:
Email:***@danceworkshopny.com
Tags:Dance Workshop NY, Dance, Hip-hop
Industry:Entertainment
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Page Updated Last on: Jan 05, 2017
