 
News By Tag
* Rider Music
* Hold Me Down Music
* NOD YA HEAD
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
54321
December 2016
3130

SINN the Rider Music King Is Back To Help You Enjoy The Ride!

Recording Artist SINN of Hold Me Down Music is Back with a NEW Album titled "IT WON'T BE LONG".
 
 
NOD YA HEAD from the Album "IT WON’T BE LONG"
NOD YA HEAD from the Album "IT WON’T BE LONG"
HOUSTON - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- SINN, originally from Lynchburg, Virginia, has been in the music industry for well over 20 years. SINN has worked with Def Jam and artists that vary from Jay Z, 50 Cent, DMX, Alicia Keys, Prince and Big Pun just to name a few.

SINN is currently working on new album titled, "IT WON'T BE LONG." This music release derived from the struggles of overcoming the past, to following a much brighter path into a rebirth.

There we two life changing moments that pushed Sinn into creating the "IT WON'T BE LONG" Album, one was the last of an Uncle and Sister after SINN's near death motorcycle accident. SINN's Sister stated, "It would be a shame to die with all that music inside you."

SINN's resurrection, will be a heavy dose of rider music mixed with beats to make fan's body move.

SINN's motto is, "I just want to make good music that will make the people dance."

SINN is launching the new album from Toledo, Ohio this year, to bring a fresh new vibe into a brand-new state is the objective.

As a skilled MC, songwriter, producer, mix & master and Pro tools engineer, Sinn has a lot to bring to the table. SINN's dedication and love of music and people shows in the musical creation and respect for the craft. "THE KING IS BACK!" enjoy the RIDE!

Angel Pruitt/Marketing Manager

For bookings and advertisements

Contact info: 404 937-7267

Angel@hmdlifestyle.com


Kira Cobb/Personal Manager

Contact info: 813-601-9078

Management@hmdlifestyle.com


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mAuhD1rIPDM



Media Contact
Yvonne Wilcox
Publisher & Publicist
yvonnewilcoxpr@hmdlifestyle.com
End
Source:Hold Me Down Music
Email:***@hmdlifestyle.com Email Verified
Tags:Rider Music, Hold Me Down Music, NOD YA HEAD
Industry:Music
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 05, 2017
Yvonne Wilcox, Pen Name PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share