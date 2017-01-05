SINN the Rider Music King Is Back To Help You Enjoy The Ride!

Recording Artist SINN of Hold Me Down Music is Back with a NEW Album titled "IT WON'T BE LONG".

-- SINN, originally from Lynchburg, Virginia, has been in the music industry for well over 20 years. SINN has worked with Def Jam and artists that vary from Jay Z, 50 Cent, DMX, Alicia Keys, Prince and Big Pun just to name a few.SINN is currently working on new album titled, "IT WON'T BE LONG." This music release derived from the struggles of overcoming the past, to following a much brighter path into a rebirth.There we two life changing moments that pushed Sinn into creating the "IT WON'T BE LONG" Album, one was the last of an Uncle and Sister after SINN's near death motorcycle accident. SINN's Sister stated, "It would be a shame to die with all that music inside you."SINN's resurrection, will be a heavy dose of rider music mixed with beats to make fan's body move.SINN's motto is, "I just want to make good music that will make the people dance."SINN is launching the new album from Toledo, Ohio this year, to bring a fresh new vibe into a brand-new state is the objective.As a skilled MC, songwriter, producer, mix & master and Pro tools engineer, Sinn has a lot to bring to the table. SINN's dedication and love of music and people shows in the musical creation and respect for the craft. "THE KING IS BACK!" enjoy the RIDE!Angel Pruitt/Marketing ManagerFor bookings and advertisementsContact info: 404 937-7267Angel@hmdlifestyle.comKira Cobb/Personal ManagerContact info: 813-601-9078Management@hmdlifestyle.com