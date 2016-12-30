News By Tag
Powerhouse Enterprise Inc. a force to be reckoned with in 2017!
Speaking with Company President and CEO John Hernandez, he says there is no doubt that the continued success is due to his "Amazing team who strive not only to offer the best service but also solutions to the thousands of customers we interact with daily. From our amazing recruiting team, all the way to our dedicated representatives. Being able to work alongside such a dedicated group of individuals and help aid them in the development process is beyond astonishing and humbling."
As expected, Powerhouse Enterprise isn't the only one benefitting from the substantial growth and success they have attained. In September of 2016, Powerhouse Enterprise Inc. introduced their newest Market Manager, Carlos Guzman. Guzman started with the company back in January. Being promoted from the management training program to management in a mere 7 months makes him one of the fastest in the company to be promoted to management by far. Not only was Guzman able to surpass and set new sales records along the way, but he also
taught, trained and developed a team to grow alongside him in a completely unfamiliar market. Guzman moved out to Oregon shortly after being hired in his hometown in Fresno, California. Not knowing what to expect he became the definition of "outworking the rest". This making him stand out amongst the others and aiding the decision of CEO John to reward his hard work and give him a well-earned promotion.
It comes as to no surprise the success this company has been able to attain given the staff they have in place and the leadership guiding them. Not only are they setting the bar high in their home markets but nationwide. Having attended the company's annual R&R trip only proved that to be more certain with John being one of the few and youngest to bring home an Achievement Award and earning another a few weeks later at their annual Company Christmas Gala, for being the Top Newcomer across the Nation in 2016.
Not settling for just that, John tells us he is in works of something big this month to help them stay ahead of the competition and continue to surpass the goals set for 2017. "I am humbled to have received the Achievement Award along with the Top Newcomer Award, but it only left me wanting more, I actually have my goals set to bring home the Rookie Manager of the Year award this year. Back in 2015 I could not win such an award as I was not qualified for management or even the award itself, so going from that to receiving two awards in 2016, it's an amazing feeling, but it leaves no room for complacency as I have some stiff competition [he says jokingly]. "I look forward to having my team with me hand in hand and foresee Carlos and his team bringing home awards of their own as there is a substantial amount of new talent in the office just waiting to flourish and he has definitely shown growth himself. I look forward to our next retreats, but for now my focus is on dominating the competition and continuing to grow" says John.
For more information, please visit the website at http://www.powerhouseenterpriseinc.com
Contact
Powerhouse Enterprise Inc
Human Resources Department
541-285-6711
careers@powerhouseenterpriseinc.com
