 
News By Tag
* Devotional
* Couples
* Marriage
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Valley Forge
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
54321
December 2016
3130

New Judson Press Devotional Encourages Couples to Love, Live and Learn from Each Other

A new devotional for couples, My Beloved, My Friend: The Song of Songs for Couples, by retired pastor and poet Brent D. Christianson, releases today.
 
 
My Beloved My Friend
My Beloved My Friend
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Devotional
* Couples
* Marriage

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Valley Forge - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
* Products

VALLEY FORGE, Pa. - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- My Beloved, My Friend offers couples a refreshing look at love and marriage through the Old Testament book Song of Songs (or Song of Solomon). Designed to strengthen and enrich relationships, this earthy and light-hearted collection of 26 devotions celebrates the divine gift of human love and the abiding passion between two people.

Dr. Harold L. Arnold Jr., leadership consultant and author of Marriage ROCKS for Christian Couples, remarks, "By artfully weaving creative poetry, scriptural vignettes, and provoking questions, Brent Christianson has developed more than a book, but a tool that helps couples discover the most intimate aspects of their marriage. When engaged seriously, this book promises to elevate every marriage closer to God's promise for a joyful marriage that thrives through both the valleys and mountains of life."

Designed for couples both new and seasoned, this volume includes prose and original poetry, as well as activities and journal prompts to share and explore together. Included in the book is a helpful guide for retreat leaders or small group facilitators. My Beloved, My Friend is a unique guide to deepen faith and strengthen two human beings in lifelong covenant relationship.

To order, contact Judson Press at 800-458-3766 or visit http://www.judsonpress.com.

About the Author:  BRENT D. CHRISTIANSON, is a retired Lutheran pastor (ELCA) and former Lutheran Campus Pastor at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, WI. He is a published poet and has written several studies and meditations for the Lutheran denomination.

About Judson Press:

Founded in 1824, Judson Press is a publishing ministry of the American Baptist Home Mission Societies, American Baptist Churches USA. It is committed to producing Christ-centered leadership resources for the transformation of individuals, congregations, communities, and cultures.

About American Baptist Home Mission Societies:

American Baptist Home Mission Societies ministers as the caring heart and serving hands of Jesus Christ across the United States and Puerto Rico through a multitude of initiatives that focus on leadership, discipleship and healing communities.

Media Contact
Linda Johnson-LeBlanc
linda.johnson-leblanc@abhms.org
End
Source:
Email:***@abhms.org Email Verified
Tags:Devotional, Couples, Marriage
Industry:Books
Location:Valley Forge - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Judson Press News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share