New Judson Press Devotional Encourages Couples to Love, Live and Learn from Each Other

A new devotional for couples, My Beloved, My Friend: The Song of Songs for Couples, by retired pastor and poet Brent D. Christianson, releases today.

My Beloved My Friend

--offers couples a refreshing look at love and marriage through the Old Testament book Song of Songs (or Song of Solomon). Designed to strengthen and enrich relationships, this earthy and light-hearted collection of 26 devotions celebrates the divine gift of human love and the abiding passion between two people.Dr. Harold L. Arnold Jr., leadership consultant and author ofremarks, "By artfully weaving creative poetry, scriptural vignettes, and provoking questions, Brent Christianson has developed more than a book, but a tool that helps couples discover the most intimate aspects of their marriage. When engaged seriously, this book promises to elevate every marriage closer to God's promise for a joyful marriage that thrives through both the valleys and mountains of life."Designed for couples both new and seasoned, this volume includes prose and original poetry, as well as activities and journal prompts to share and explore together. Included in the book is a helpful guide for retreat leaders or small group facilitators.is a unique guide to deepen faith and strengthen two human beings in lifelong covenant relationship.To order, contact Judson Press at 800-458-3766 or visit http:// www.judsonpress.com. , is a retired Lutheran pastor (ELCA) and former Lutheran Campus Pastor at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, WI. He is a published poet and has written several studies and meditations for the Lutheran denomination.Founded in 1824, Judson Press is a publishing ministry of the American Baptist Home Mission Societies, American Baptist Churches USA. It is committed to producing Christ-centered leadership resources for the transformation of individuals, congregations, communities, and cultures.American Baptist Home Mission Societies ministers as the caring heart and serving hands of Jesus Christ across the United States and Puerto Rico through a multitude of initiatives that focus on leadership, discipleship and healing communities.