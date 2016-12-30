 
Thru Thick & Thin, Facing Obesity Thru the Eyes of a Loved One
ORLANDO, Fla. - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Author and speaker Dana M. Rosser announces the release of Thru Thick & Thin, Facing Obesity Thru the Eyes of a Loved One, a compelling true story of triumph over challenges associated with obesity, conflicted feelings, and the tenacious support of family members. A 'Meet the Author and Book Signing Event' will be held on Saturday, January 14,   1-3:00 p.m. at Lazy Bean Coffee & Deli, in Cocoa, FL.

'Thru Thick & Thin' is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Xulon Press in paperback, hardback, and E-book.  Book trailer: http://bit.ly/2ibdwyA.

Are you married to an overweight spouse, or have a relative who is obese, or a really heavy friend?  Do you have feelings and thoughts about your relationship with them and are some of your feelings anger, shame, frustration, hopelessness, or desperation?  If so, this book is for you. It's a book that ... • Validates yours and other's real and heartfelt, conflicted feelings.  • Gives tips on coping with a loved one's obesity.  • Tells the stories of others who have gone through this same challenge and either came out triumphantly on the other side or failed trying their best and making healthy decisions for themselves and their obese loved one.  • Is informative not only to the supporter, but to the person who suffers with this disease.

BOOK REVIEW

"Dana Rosser raises critical questions which likely plague family members suffering from obesity. Weight management is in itself extremely complex and add to that another dimension of complexity-psychosocial issues with weight stigmatization and bias. The author describes her journey of rediscovering herself through the eyes of her beloved who is of 'large size.' This book is an excellent must-read for spouses, significant others, family members, or anyone who knows or loves someone with obesity. I highly recommend it to my patients."

Gitanjali Srivastava, M.D., Director Obesity Medicine Florida Hospital Celebration Health

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

As a native of Akron, Ohio, Dana M. Rosser is a graduate of The University of Akron, with a degree in Marketing. Dana's articles have appeared in Bariatrics Today and Inspired Living. She is co-author of Unbreakable Spirit Rising above the Impossible, and has lectured for the National Medical Association, Harvard Patients Safety and Obesity Surgery Conference, and the American Academy of Family Practitioners Conference.

Dana has shared her personal experience and discussed issues related to support for families and the nutritionally challenged on the Dr. Oz Show and numerous television news and radio broadcasts. Her multifaceted background has also provided opportunity for a 2006 appearance on the Oprah Winfrey Show.

Dana lives in Orlando, Florida with her husband Dr. James "Butch" Rosser Jr., a world-renowned laparoscopic surgeon. Together, they are the proud parents of five children.

Dana is available for media interviews, book club presentations, speaking engagements, and book signings. She can be contacted at Dana@FacingObesity.com. Learn more about Dana by visiting her online at http://FacingObesity.com. She can also be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FacingObesity/.

Publisher: Xulon Press

ISBN-978-1-4984-4600-6

Soft cover & hard cover

Click to Share