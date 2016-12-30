News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Meet the Author and Book Signing
'Thru Thick & Thin' is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Xulon Press in paperback, hardback, and E-book. Book trailer: http://bit.ly/
Are you married to an overweight spouse, or have a relative who is obese, or a really heavy friend? Do you have feelings and thoughts about your relationship with them and are some of your feelings anger, shame, frustration, hopelessness, or desperation?
BOOK REVIEW
"Dana Rosser raises critical questions which likely plague family members suffering from obesity. Weight management is in itself extremely complex and add to that another dimension of complexity-psychosocial issues with weight stigmatization and bias. The author describes her journey of rediscovering herself through the eyes of her beloved who is of 'large size.' This book is an excellent must-read for spouses, significant others, family members, or anyone who knows or loves someone with obesity. I highly recommend it to my patients."
Gitanjali Srivastava, M.D., Director Obesity Medicine Florida Hospital Celebration Health
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
As a native of Akron, Ohio, Dana M. Rosser is a graduate of The University of Akron, with a degree in Marketing. Dana's articles have appeared in Bariatrics Today and Inspired Living. She is co-author of Unbreakable Spirit Rising above the Impossible, and has lectured for the National Medical Association, Harvard Patients Safety and Obesity Surgery Conference, and the American Academy of Family Practitioners Conference.
Dana has shared her personal experience and discussed issues related to support for families and the nutritionally challenged on the Dr. Oz Show and numerous television news and radio broadcasts. Her multifaceted background has also provided opportunity for a 2006 appearance on the Oprah Winfrey Show.
Dana lives in Orlando, Florida with her husband Dr. James "Butch" Rosser Jr., a world-renowned laparoscopic surgeon. Together, they are the proud parents of five children.
Dana is available for media interviews, book club presentations, speaking engagements, and book signings. She can be contacted at Dana@FacingObesity.com. Learn more about Dana by visiting her online at http://FacingObesity.com. She can also be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/
Publisher: Xulon Press
ISBN-978-1-4984-
Soft cover & hard cover
Media Contact
Vasaj Communications
***@vasajcommunications.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse