Arizona's Annual Adult Soccer Event Returns with the 24th Annual Copper Cup Tournament

Reserve Your Team's Spot Today to be a part of a Southwest Soccer Tradition
 
 
ArizonaFLAG
ArizonaFLAG
LOS ANGELES - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- There are adult soccer tournaments in the Southwest, and then there's the Arizona Copper Cup.

Now in its 24th year, the Arizona Copper Cup tournament is a one-of-a-kind adult soccer event, scheduled this year for January 14-16.

The competition has drawn dozens of elite Pro Development teams to Tempe, Ariz. since the early 1990s for their chance to claim bragging rights outside their own leagues.

United Premier Soccer League teams have recently participated, including Super Inter AZ.

"We'll be playing this year," confirmed Super Inter AZ Owner Roko Gordian. "It's a good tournament and it'll be our first opportunity to get some competitive games in the preseason."

Copper Cup 2017 will take place at Tempe Sports Complex (8403 S. Hardy Dr., Tempe, Ariz., 85284).

Nearly 60 men's, women's, and co-ed teams are expected, and three local hotels have partnered with The Copper Cup for 2017.

New online registration also has made it fast and easy to register your team for this terrific tournament. Go to http://www.coppercupaz.com for full details.

About The Arizona Copper Cup 2017

The Arizona Copper Cup tournament drew 53 teams in three divisions last year. Now in its 24th year, the Arizona Copper Cup is the state longest running adult soccer tournament.

Contact
Direct: (602) 818-9851
Email: coppercupaz@yahoo.com
