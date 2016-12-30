News By Tag
Loyal Source Announces Merger with Orlando-Based Strategic Staffing Company, Cyon Inc
"This merger positions Loyal Source as a much stronger national staffing provider with an expanded and diversified suite of services and enhanced professional opportunities for our combined team," Loyal Source President Brian Moore says. "Loyal Source will continue to pursue aggressive long-term growth strategy organically and through strategic acquisition opportunities nationwide. Further, Loyal Source and Cyon Inc. share common organizational values and are known for high level customer service and deep commitment to bringing innovative and rapid staffing solutions to our clients and job seekers.We're very excited about our new partnership and what the future holds for us."
Cyon Inc. President Jason Cohen commented, "I am extremely excited to join forces with Loyal Source, an industry leading recruiting company, and see future benefits we will jointly achieve as we become one unified organization. The merger with Loyal Source is a great partnership and a significant leap in the futurethat will provide huge growth opportunities for us through expanded geographical presence, services offerings and client base. We are looking forward to working together!"
About Loyal Source
Loyal Source is a leading healthcare and IT/Engineering recruiting company that clients and government agencies worldwide. We currently hold contracts across the entire country providing services to Veterans, Active Duty service members and their families. Some of our clients include NASA, Veterans Affairs hospitals, and Military Treatment facilities with every branch of the US military. Loyal Source will continue to uphold its promise of hiring quality candidates for their clients. For more information, please visit http://www.loyalsource.com/
