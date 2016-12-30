News By Tag
A Long Island Seed Company is Born Again
Salt of the Earth Seed Company is Long Island's only seed company.
Salt of the Earth Seed Company focuses on New York regional varieties and on trialling, testing, and breeding new vegetable varieties. They provide open pollinated or heirloom varieties to the public, including a catalog of over 150 different tomatoes. Much of the seed available has been grown and processed on Long Island on small farms. The farms grow the seed during fresh production season to test for adaptivity, disease resistance, and of course taste. The produce is then sent for trialling to several different restaurants in New York City and surrounding areas. If farmer, chef and consumer give the thumbs up, the seed is saved and becomes nationally available for gardeners to grow, save and enjoy! Shop for seeds online at: http://www.northforkseeds.com
