Tip Box - A Tip Tracker iPhone app is now free

-- Tip Box app helps waiters, bartenders and anyone who is in the service industry who wants to keep track of their tips and daily wages in an easy and quick way. Now with the updated version of Tip Box, one can also share and read interesting stories from other Tip Box users.GammaPoint, a leader in developing mobile apps, today is pleased to announce that Tip Box 2.0 has been released in the App Store. Tip Box is an easy, quick and intuitive way to keep track of tips and daily wages. Users can also generate the reports for tax purposes. With the new version of the app, iCloud syncing is available so that users data is synced between different iOS devices. In order to password protect their data, users can create an account and the same account can be used to post stories on Tip Box. Now with new version their is also an option to recover the password.Along with tips tracking, Tip Box has added a feature to share and read stories from like minded users.Device Requirements:* iPhone 3GS, 4, 4S, iPhone 5, iPod touch and iPad* Requires iOS 8.0 or later* 5.7 MBTip Box can be downloaded from App Store for free: