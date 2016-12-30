 
News By Tag
* Asa
* Appraisers
* American Society Of Appraisers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Reston
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
54321
December 2016
3130

Machinery and Equipment Valuation Methodology Course

 
RESTON, Va. - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Society of Appraisers announces its Machinery and Equipment Valuation Methodology course (http://www.appraisers.org/Education/View-Class?ClassID=3569) being held on Thursday, January 12, 2017-Sunday, January 15, 2017 in Las Vegas, NV.

This course explores in depth the ideas introduced in MTS201 and provides students with a better understanding of the types of value commonly used in the appraisal of machinery and equipment. This course addresses the issues of price vs. value, indirect costs, use of and development of indexes, age-life concepts, recommended rounding of figures, types of values for MTS appraisals, reproduction cost new, replacement cost new, replacement cost depreciated, fair market value in use, orderly liquidation value, forced liquidation value and supporting conclusions for various purposes.

ASA's Educational Foundation recognizes students who choose to invest their time in appraisal studies by providing assistance to students demonstrating a financial need. Please visit the Foundation's webpage for more information and to download an application.

To register or for more information visit ASA Online (http://www.appraisers.org/Home) or call (800) 272-8258.

Media Contact
Todd Paradis
703-733-2124
tparadis@appraisers.org
End
Source:
Email:***@appraisers.org Email Verified
Tags:Asa, Appraisers, American Society Of Appraisers
Industry:Education
Location:Reston - Virginia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
American Society of Appraisers PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share