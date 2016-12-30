News By Tag
Machinery and Equipment Valuation Methodology Course
This course explores in depth the ideas introduced in MTS201 and provides students with a better understanding of the types of value commonly used in the appraisal of machinery and equipment. This course addresses the issues of price vs. value, indirect costs, use of and development of indexes, age-life concepts, recommended rounding of figures, types of values for MTS appraisals, reproduction cost new, replacement cost new, replacement cost depreciated, fair market value in use, orderly liquidation value, forced liquidation value and supporting conclusions for various purposes.
ASA's Educational Foundation recognizes students who choose to invest their time in appraisal studies by providing assistance to students demonstrating a financial need. Please visit the Foundation's webpage for more information and to download an application.
To register or for more information visit ASA Online
Media Contact
Todd Paradis
703-733-2124
tparadis@appraisers.org
