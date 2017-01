Machinery and Equipment Valuation Methodology Course

Media Contact

Todd Paradis

703-733-2124

tparadis@appraisers.org Todd Paradis703-733-2124

End

-- The American Society of Appraisers announces itscourse (http://www.appraisers.org/Education/View-Class?ClassID=3569) being held on Thursday, January 12, 2017-Sunday, January 15, 2017 in Las Vegas, NV.This course explores in depth the ideas introduced in MTS201 and provides students with a better understanding of the types of value commonly used in the appraisal of machinery and equipment. This course addresses the issues of price vs. value, indirect costs, use of and development of indexes, age-life concepts, recommended rounding of figures, types of values for MTS appraisals, reproduction cost new, replacement cost new, replacement cost depreciated, fair market value in use, orderly liquidation value, forced liquidation value and supporting conclusions for various purposes.ASA's Educational Foundation recognizes students who choose to invest their time in appraisal studies by providing assistance to students demonstrating a financial need. Please visit the Foundation's webpage for more information and to download an application.To register or for more information visit ASA Online ( http://www.appraisers.org/ Home ) or call (800) 272-8258.