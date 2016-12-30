News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Advanced Topics in Business Valuation Course
This capstone course applies the general valuation theory and principles learned in BV201, BV202 and BV203 and introduces the student to a variety of advanced valuation applications. This course is presented in the following chapters: Pass-Through Entities; Intangible Assets; Non-US Cost of Capital; Fairness Opinions; Solvency Opinions; Value Allocation in a Complex Capital Structure; Employee Stock Ownership Plan Valuation; Valuation of Debt and Preferred Stock; Litigation Services; and Advancement and Accreditation.
Methods include lectures, discussions and individual/ group exercises and assignments. Laptops or mobile devices are necessary for this course as you will receive eHandouts throughout the class.
This course is perfect for any accountants, attorneys, business brokers, investment bankers, Internal Revenue Service staff and the appraisal community at large who are involved or interested in the valuation of businesses.
To register or for more information visit ASA Online (http://www.appraisers.org/
Media Contact
Todd Paradis
703-733-2124
tparadis@appraisers.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse