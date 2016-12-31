News By Tag
Catherine VanWetter contributes a chapter to revolutionary new ebook series
Spiritual practitioner writes about life as a Highly Sensitive Person
In a beautiful story titled, "Finding True Love as a Highly Sensitive Person (HSP)," Catherine writes about her journey of embracing her gifts that helped her change her life.
Catherine says, "Life has a way of opening us up and it wasn't until I could truly embrace my whole sensitive self, that I began to let go of shame, guilt, detachment and alienation. Part of this was due to my intense desire to get to the root of my suffering, but a huge part was my allowance to welcome a precious man to come close to me with gentleness, vulnerability and the ability to see me in a way that I had never been seen before."
Catherine VanWetter is a spiritual and shamanic practitioner focusing in the area of highly sensitive people. She holds a Masters in social work and is trained in multiple modalities such as Family Constellation Work, NLP (Neuro Linguistic Programming)
Twenty-one authors from all over the world came together in this inspiring digital book, sharing their personal SPARKS, in order to SPARK something in their readers.
Through this collection of short stories, readers will be reminded of who they are, where they've been and where they are going.
A gift for you at: http://positivemediapress.com/
ABOUT POSITIVE MEDIA VENTURES, LLC.
Positive Media Ventures is a new kind of media company. We strive to provide positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.
Our media platforms include:
• Positive Media Press
• SPARKS of Inspiration eBooks and magazines
• Inspirational Radio Directory
• Inspirational Talk Radio Network
• Life SPARKS book programs
• SPARKS of Inspiration live and virtual events
It is our belief that every single person on this planet has a story to tell, one that will impact and inspire others. Our mission is to give everyone a platform to share their distinct message, lighting their spark that ignites inspiration in others, and soon that spark expands and becomes a flame of positivity that shines on the world.
Submission applications are now open for SPARKS of INSPIRATION, Kindle Edition #2.
Find out more at: http://www.positivemediapress.com/
Contact Name: Tami Blodgett
Contact Phone: 541-668-7526
Contact E-mail: team@positivemediapress.com
Contact
Tami Blodgett
***@positivemediapress.com
End
