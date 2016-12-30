 
Steven Toyota Celebrates 25th Anniversary This Month

 
 
HARRISONBURG, Va. - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Becoming an established and trusted automotive dealership is no easy task. However, since 1992, Steven Toyota has built a name for itself as a high-quality and customer-friendly business that puts a focus on community.  Located in Harrisonburg, Steven Toyota has proudly served the Shenandoah Valley for 25 years and plans to celebrate its anniversary this month.

Centered around the principle that "There is no best, only better," Steven Toyota strives to put their customers' experience above everything else. Car shoppers can expect a welcoming atmosphere filled with a staff committed to continuous improvement and respect for others. Those values are part of The Steven Toyota Promise, the company's mission statement that every employee carries on a credit card-sized piece of plastic.

Steven Toyota is an exceptional place to go for sales, parts and service, and they have the numbers to back it up. Over the course of its 25 years, the dealership consistently ranks at or near the top of over 135 dealers in the Central Atlantic Region and scores above the national average in customer service satisfaction surveys. These accolades result from the dedication of Steven Sodikoff, the owner, to his customers. He has this to say:

"I want to exceed your expectations. I want you to get full value for your dollar. And I want the purchasing of all your transportation needs from Steven Toyota to be a rewarding and satisfying experience."

The official anniversary takes place on January 20th, but the dealership is hosting a month-long celebration for the community to take part in. Some events to take note of are two community luncheons scheduled for January 13th and January 20th, so be sure to stop by the dealership for free food and festivities! Additionally, there will be a proclamation by the mayor to recognize the anniversary.

Steven Toyota welcomes its valued customers and the Harrisonburg community to celebrate this momentous occasion. Visit us online at https://www.steventoyota.com.

Source:Steven Toyota
