Jacqueline Flam Named Vice President, Retail and Salon, For Eau Thermale Avène, Klorane and René Furterer
Flam has been with Pierre Fabre USA, the USA subsidiary of Pierre Fabre, for six years, most recently leading the development of dermo-cosmetic skin care brand Eau Thermale Avène, world-renowned for its dedication to sensitive skin, and Klorane, an extensive collection of sustainably sourced, plant extract-infused hair and facial care products. During her tenure at Pierre Fabre USA as Vice President, Retail Sales and Marketing for Avène and Klorane, Flam has most notably refocused the distribution of Klorane, positioning the brand in specialty, where it is experiencing high double-digit increases year after year. In late 2015 Klorane entered Sephora stores, and in April 2017 Klorane is expected to roll out to Ulta doors nationwide with its botanical hair and face care assortment.
New to Flam's responsibilities is René Furterer, a premier, essential-oil based professional hair care brand that celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2017. Flam plans to focus on the core of the René Furterer business—salons—
"Given the rigorous expertise and scientific excellence behind the success of Avène, Klorane and René Furterer in the US, it is a privilege to be leading these exceptional brands into the future," says Flam. "All three are founded on Pierre Fabre's ongoing commitment to pursue innovation that contributes to one's well-being, from health to beauty. Strengthening the distribution and continuing the growth and development of each distinctive brand with the support of my dedicated team are exciting challenges that I look forward to."
Prior to her time at Pierre Fabre USA, Flam directed marketing and sales efforts for the Ales Group, manufacturers of Phyto hair care and Lierac skin care. Earlier in her career, Flam spent time at Guinot Paris, Bliss and Shiseido.
For information about Avène, please visit aveneusa.com
For information about Klorane, please visit klorane.com
For information about René Furterer, please visit renefurtererusa.com
Karen Oliver and Associates
2123970645
***@karenoliverandassociates.com
