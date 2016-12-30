News By Tag
Zombie technology lives on, the telegram was dead but then
"In these days of easy electronic communication it's difficult to cut through all the noise coming at us from email, texts, and apps," said John von Aspen, Chief Operator for Pacific Telegram. "Sending a physical printed message that looks like it came from another time really makes a wonderful impact, and allows our customers to do something creative and unique." Customers seem to agree. "The telegram was really cool and different," said one.
From a peak in 1929 when 200 million telegrams were sent, Western Union delivered its last telegram in 2001, and India closed the last telegram office in 2013.
We're seeing a full circle in communication – the Telegram killed the Pony Express, and was in turn killed off by cheap long distance phone calls. From there we arrived at the deluge of instant communication:
The vintage telegrams from Pacific Telegram are as authentic as can be using the same size, format, and envelope as telegrams from the turn of the (last) century. In addition they feature:
• Vintage typewriter fonts
• Aged paper
• Real telegram stamps
• Hand made
About PacificTelegram.com PacificTelegram.com is a California based company that enables customers to send custom vintage telegrams in the US and Internationally.
John von Aspen
***@pacifictelegram.com
