Ascensus Appoints Christian Fulmino as Vice President of Corporate Development and M&A

Fulmino joins leadership team to support corporate growth strategy

Contact

Roberta Hess

***@ascensus.com Roberta Hess

End

-- Ascensus, the nation's largest independent retirement plan and college savings services provider, has appointed Christian Fulmino as vice president of corporate development and M&A.As a core member of Ascensus' new M&A team, Mr. Fulmino will be responsible for prioritizing M&A opportunities, evaluating the landscape of potential acquisitions, valuing and structuring deals, and conducting due diligence. Mr. Fulmino will report directly to Raghav Nandagopal, Ascensus' executive vice president of corporate development and M&A.Mr. Nandagopal joined the firm in August 2016 to help Ascensus build upon its past acquisition success and strong organic growth. The firm has since seen measurable growth in its market share and resources, having completed the following acquisitions in 2016:· Retirement Educators· National Retirement Services· Matthews Benefit GroupMr. Fulmino brings more than 15 years of corporate development, strategy, and M&A experience to his new role. Before joining Ascensus, he held the role of senior director of strategy and corporate development at Broadridge Financial Solutions. He served as a key member in closing strategic platform and technology acquisitions, lift-out strategies, and market expansion opportunities. He was also actively involved in annual and long-term strategic planning processes. Mr. Fulmino also worked on a number of Broadridge corporate initiatives, including industry utilities, block chain, and strategic investments in innovative, private companies.Prior to Broadridge, Mr. Fulmino spent eight years at News Corporation, leading their inorganic growth strategy into Central and Eastern Europe. Mr. Fulmino holds a B.S. in Business Administration from Rider University and an M.B.A. from Cornell University."Christian brings a strong background in deal sourcing, structuring, and integrating acquisition transactions—including complex lift-and-shift deals—and has a demonstrated track record of working with business units in driving strategic deals," states Nandagopal. "He is a great addition to our team and I look forward to his leadership and contributions in helping Ascensus accelerate our growth ambitions."Ascensus is the largest independent retirement and college savings services provider in the United States, helping nearly 7 million Americans save for the future. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm partners with financial institutions to offer tailored solutions that meet the needs of financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus specializes in recordkeeping, administrative, and program management services, supporting over 47,000 retirement plans and over 3.8 million 529 college savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.5 million IRAs and health savings accounts and is home to one of the largest ERISA consulting teams in the country. For more information about Ascensus, visit www.ascensus.com.View career opportunities at careers.ascensus.com or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ascensus. For the latest company news, follow @AscensusInc on Twitter.