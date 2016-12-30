News By Tag
36creative Places in Recent Davey Awards
36creative, a Boston-area digital marketing agency, announces that it received two silver Davey Awards for its work on two very distinct websites.
The Davey Awards is a relatively small content that allows digital marketing agencies to compete against one another in several categories. 36creative won both silver awards in the Websites category, which solidifies their experience and creativity. The Davey Awards are named after the story of David and Goliath, which signifies the awards' mission – to reward those who use creativity rather than massive budgets to get ahead.
Dressed Inc. is a business that helps people discover their perfect wardrobes through a series of intelligent questions. Members can tell the company about their personal style, budget, and size, and Dressed Inc. will help direct them to the right pieces to add to their wardrobes. 36creative designed the website with bold, attention-grabbing colors that suit the fashion industry, and they made navigation simple, yet effective.
Parallax Productions is a Boston-area film, video, and multimedia production company. Although the company is still small, it is growing, and 36creative's website will undoubtedly add to that growth. They chose to keep things simple and focus on Parallax Productions' claim to fame right from the start. Upon landing, visitors are greeted to a montage of film clips that represent the company's abilities and offerings.
36creative takes pride in their work, and they are pleased to receive the two silver Davey awards for their work with these two outstanding companies. For more information please visit: https://36creative.com/
