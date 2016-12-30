 
SosoftBrands Provides An Update to a Previous Statement It Released To The Public

SoSoft Brands wants to Restate and Further Clarify what was said in a past announcement entitled, "SoSoft Brands Introduces 3 New Colors To Its Chakka Snowblokka Children's Mittens This Season"
 
 
ELMSFORD, N.Y. - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- On November 1, 2016, SoSoft Brands released an announcement entitled "SoSoft Brands Introduces 3 New Colors To Its Chakka Snowblokka Children's Mittens This Season".

In that Announcement, "SoSoft Brands Introduces 3 New Colors To Its Chakka Snowblokka Children's Mittens This Season (http://www.prweb.com/releases/2016/10/prweb13803720.htm)", they stated that "During the first year the Chakka Snowblokka children's mittens were available in the following colors: Black, Blue and Pink. Fast forward one year later and SoSoft has extended the color options to include Navy, Purple and Hot Pink. Now any parent interested in purchasing a pair of mittens for their child has 6 color options in the three possible sizes -- Small, Medium and Large -- the Chakka Snowblokka come in." While this was in fact the first time they were releasing them direct to the public, meaning directly from So Soft Brands to the consumer, as opposed to from So Soft Brands to a wholesaler or retailer who would then sell directly to the consumer.  These colors as well as additional colors, sizes and even custom licensed versions of these long cuff mittens had been marketed and were being marketed to large volume potential customers such as QVC and others as far back as February of 2016.

"There apparently has been some confusion with the licensor of the long cuff mitten (US Patent# 6363534) about the release of our press release entitled ("SoSoft Brands Introduces 3 New Colors To Its Chakka Snowblokka Children's Mittens This Season") in that they were in fact marketing these colors and other colors & sizes and even potential custom licensed versions of these long cuff mittens to other large volume private customers as far back as February of 2016.  On behalf of Chakka Snowblokka and So Soft Brands they wanted to clarify in greater detail so as not to appear to have misstated these facts to the public, the licensor or any other party involved.

SoSoft Brands - Chakka Snowblokka Long Cuff Mittens is made with the patented long cuff mitten technology (US Patent# 6363534) and the hand warming technology of 3M Thinsulate to create a mitten that is nearly impervious to the snow.

To order the amazing Chakka Snowblokka Long Cuff Mittens visit (https://www.amazon.com/Snowblokka-Mittens-Waterproof-Thin...).

Contact
SoSoft Brands
877-536-7373
***@sosoftbrands.com
