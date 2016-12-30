News By Tag
SosoftBrands Provides An Update to a Previous Statement It Released To The Public
SoSoft Brands wants to Restate and Further Clarify what was said in a past announcement entitled, "SoSoft Brands Introduces 3 New Colors To Its Chakka Snowblokka Children's Mittens This Season"
In that Announcement, "SoSoft Brands Introduces 3 New Colors To Its Chakka Snowblokka Children's Mittens This Season (http://www.prweb.com/
"There apparently has been some confusion with the licensor of the long cuff mitten (US Patent# 6363534) about the release of our press release entitled ("SoSoft Brands Introduces 3 New Colors To Its Chakka Snowblokka Children's Mittens This Season") in that they were in fact marketing these colors and other colors & sizes and even potential custom licensed versions of these long cuff mittens to other large volume private customers as far back as February of 2016. On behalf of Chakka Snowblokka and So Soft Brands they wanted to clarify in greater detail so as not to appear to have misstated these facts to the public, the licensor or any other party involved.
SoSoft Brands - Chakka Snowblokka Long Cuff Mittens is made with the patented long cuff mitten technology (US Patent# 6363534) and the hand warming technology of 3M Thinsulate to create a mitten that is nearly impervious to the snow.
To order the amazing Chakka Snowblokka Long Cuff Mittens visit (https://www.amazon.com/
