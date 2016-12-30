Lizza & Associates, CPA opens new Hoboken Office

LYNDHURST, N.J.
- Jan. 5, 2017
- PRLog
-- With over 30 years of serving the Northern New Jersey community, Lizza & Associates is proud to announce the opening of their new Hoboken location. Company Founder, Joseph Lizza noted, "Lizza & Associates is extremely excited to bring our brand of personalized financial guidance rooted in honesty and integrity to the residents of Hudson County as well as the thousands of commuters that pass through Hoboken on a daily basis." As a full service accounting firm established in northern New Jersey in 1991, Lizza & Associates strives to provide the highest quality of service to individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations. The company currently offers a variety of services such as personal tax return planning and preparation, strategic business planning and consulting, education planning, retirement planning, estate planning, and expatriate tax. Lizza & Associates' new office is located at 306 Washington Street, Suite 203. For directions or to set up an appointment please call 201-340-1637 or visit their website http://www.lizzacpa.com