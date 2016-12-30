 
News By Tag
* New Opening
* Small Business
* Grand Opening
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Accounting
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lyndhurst
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
54321
December 2016
3130


Lizza & Associates, CPA opens new Hoboken Office

 
 
JPG Logo
JPG Logo
LYNDHURST, N.J. - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- With over 30 years of serving the Northern New Jersey community, Lizza & Associates is proud to announce the opening of their new Hoboken location. Company Founder, Joseph Lizza noted, "Lizza & Associates is extremely excited to bring our brand of personalized financial guidance rooted in honesty and integrity to the residents of Hudson County as well as the thousands of commuters that pass through Hoboken on a daily basis."  As a full service accounting firm established in northern New Jersey in 1991, Lizza & Associates strives to provide the highest quality of service to individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations.  The company currently offers a variety of services such as personal tax return planning and preparation, strategic business planning and consulting, education planning, retirement planning, estate planning, and expatriate tax.  Lizza & Associates' new office is located at 306 Washington Street, Suite 203.  For directions or to set up an appointment please call 201-340-1637 or visit their website http://www.lizzacpa.com

Contact
Anthony Carullo
***@verizon.net
End
Source:
Email:***@verizon.net Email Verified
Tags:New Opening, Small Business, Grand Opening
Industry:Accounting
Location:Lyndhurst - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share