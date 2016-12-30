News By Tag
Hawthorn Suites Dearborn MI Under New Management
Like the New Year it's time for new beginings and the Hawthorn Suites in Dearborn, MI is no exception. Our great location is still the same, but we're under New Management. Changes are happening, to make your stay with us a great one.
Enjoy the comforts of home in your suite with features like a fully equipped kitchen and separate living room area. Begin each morning with a free hot breakfast. Stay connected using our free WiFi. Hit the fitness center for a workout, or go for a swim in our outdoor pool weather permitting. Take advantage of our onsite laundry facilities.
Tour an auto museum, catch a game, or visit downtown Detroit
Experience the Henry Ford Museum just 10 minutes from our hotel and see antique cars and locomotives. Ford Motor Company world headquarters is also nearby. Sports fans can cheer on their favorite Detroit teams at Ford Field, Joe Louis Arena, and Tiger Stadium. Take a stroll through downtown Detroit, home to many shops, theatres, restaurants, and the MGM Grand Detroit Casino. Detroit Metro Airport is only minutes away.
The Perfect Space for Your Meeting or Event
With 240 square feet of event space, our hotel features 1 meeting room, which can be arranged to accommodate 30 conference guests or 18 banquet guests. Plan your next meeting or special event with us. We also arrange great rates for groups — large or small.
Contact
Diana Rascol, General Manager
313-441-1700
hawrhorn.s@yahoo.com
