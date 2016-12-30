News By Tag
Herbert Austin of the Dallas/Fort Worth SBA to Speak at Small Business Expo's VIP Breakfast
Herbert Austin of the Dallas/Forth Worth SBA is responsible for the management and delivery of SBA programs and services which includes oversight of SBA resources – Small Business Development Centers and SCORE Chapters. The district office works with 300 participating lenders to provide access to capital to the small business community. The district covers 22 percent of the land area of Texas, contains 36.3 percent of the population, and has 895,000 small businesses.
The VIP Breakfast will take place in room A201/202 in the 2nd floor at the Dallas Convention Center (Hall A) on Wednesday January 18th from 8:00-9:00 AM, before the start of the expo. Those interested in attending should email M@theshowproducers.com for more information.
DALLAS SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Dallas Convention Center | Hall A – 650 S. Griffin Street, Dallas, TX 75202 from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm.
For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, susan@theshowproducers.com.
About Small Business Expo
SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 14 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th AVE Suite 909 New York, NY 10018. For more information, visitwww.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com . For additional information, follow and connect on our social networks:
Media Contact
Parmila Chan
212-404-2345
***@theshowproducers.com
