Herbert Austin of the Dallas/Fort Worth SBA to Speak at Small Business Expo's VIP Breakfast

DALLAS - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- On Wednesday, January 18th, Small Business Expo (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/), the nation's largest business to business trade show, will be coming to the Dallas Convention Center bringing local small business owners and entrepreneurs together for a day full of networking, educational workshops and demos of the newest products and services out there to assist the local entrepreneurs in their daily tasks and long-term goals.

Herbert Austin of the Dallas/Forth Worth SBA is responsible for the management and delivery of SBA programs and services which includes oversight of SBA resources – Small Business Development Centers and SCORE Chapters.  The district office works with 300 participating lenders to provide access to capital to the small business community.  The district covers 22 percent of the land area of Texas, contains 36.3 percent of the population, and has 895,000 small businesses.

The VIP Breakfast will take place in room A201/202 in the 2nd floor at the Dallas Convention Center (Hall A) on Wednesday January 18th from 8:00-9:00 AM, before the start of the expo.  Those interested in attending should email M@theshowproducers.com for more information.

Small Business Expo (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/) expects to have more than 3,500+ registered attendees from

across the Dallas metropolitan area shopping for business resources, developing business

leads, gaining new insights, and networking with peers.

"Experts tell us that more and more Dallas residents are wanting to take the entrepreneurial leap," says event founder Zachary Lezberg, "but that the biggest barrier to

starting a new business is that people don't think they can" he adds, "With the program we've

put together, we believe our attendees will feel more empowered by the end of the day."

This year's Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International will be joined by Platinum Sponsor: Emerge Anywhere - Office Space Services, Gold Sponsors:  AT&T, Geico, Progressive, Wells Fargo; and Silver Sponsors: Advance Local, Bank of America, BizTV/BizTalk Radio, Cogeco Peer 1, PrintBurner, CRS Texas, YP Marketing Solutions, Ziplocal and Zoho Corporation.

DALLAS SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Dallas Convention Center | Hall A – 650 S. Griffin Street, Dallas, TX 75202 from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm.

For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact:  Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, susan@theshowproducers.com.

About Small Business Expo

SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 14 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th AVE Suite 909 New York, NY 10018. For more information, visitwww.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com . For additional information, follow and connect on our social networks:

LinkedIn:www.linkedin.com/company/small-business-expo

Facebook:www.facebook.com/SmallBusinessExpo

Twitter:www.twitter.com/TheBizExpo

You Tube:www.youtube.com/user/SmallBusinessExpo

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebizexpo/

Parmila Chan
212-404-2345
***@theshowproducers.com
