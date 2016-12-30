 
How2Media announces that Leesville Lumber will be part of its "World's Greatest!..." TV

 
 
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- How2Media, the producers of the television show "World's Greatest!...", announced today that they have recently selected Leesville Lumber Company to be a part of the popular television series.

"How many lumber companies do you know with a female general manager? We found one in Leesville Lumber. Individually owned, with membership in several significant organizations; Southern Pine Inspection Bureau, Southern Lumber Manufacturers Association and the Softwood Lumber Board USDA. We think their story will be educational for our viewers" said Gordon Freeman, Executive Producer of the show.

As part of the show, How2Media sent a film crew to spend time at the company's facilities in Leesville, Louisiana, in the Southwestern part of the state. Leesville Lumber produces 22 and 24 foot long southern yellow pine, and we wanted our viewers to see it, because it is fairly unique, as it comes from the fastest and straightest growing trees in the U.S. We also made the trip in order to show the "World's Greatest!..."viewers why Leesville Lumber Company was selected as the best in their category, and therefore featured on the show.

"World's Greatest!..." is a thirty minute show dedicated to highlighting the world's greatest companies, products, places, and people. Each show is a fast paced tour around the world featuring behind the scenes footage, informative interviews, and exciting visuals.

How2Media is a 21st Century television production company. Their award winning programming can be seen on national cable channels and local network affiliates across the country. For more information on How2Media and their show lineup, please visit How2Media.tv

Leesville Lumber will be airing as part of "World's Greatest!..." Episode 238 (WG 238) and will be airing on DirecTV Channel 305 and Dish Network Channel 250 beginning on Monday, January 9, 2016.

For more information on the airing on "World's Greatest!..." Episode 238, please visit http://worldsgreatesttelevision.com/tv_schedule/

For questions, comments and/or complaints, please email How 2 Media at marketing@how2media.tv

Media Contact
Teresa Thompson
***@leesvillelumber.com
End
Source:Leesville Lumber
Email:***@leesvillelumber.com Email Verified
