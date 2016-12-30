 
Whole Foods Market Names American Association of Caregivig Youth as its Charity Partner

The partnership is part of Whole Foods Market's 5 Percent Day, in which stores donate 5 percent of their day's net sales to a local educational or nonprofit organization.
 
 
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- You will have the opportunity with AACY as it celebrates its partnership with Whole Foods Market (WFM). WFM has chosen AACY, a Boca Raton based non-profit organization with the mission to increase awareness and provide support services for youth caregivers and their families by connecting them with healthcare, education, and community resources. As the recipient of its upcoming Community Giving Day. WFM will give five percent of sales to AACY. Community Giving Day begins at 9:30am and ends at 10:00pm.

AACY's President and Founder Dr. Connie Siskowski, expresses her enthusiasm for the event: "We are honored to be the chosen partner, and we're delighted to see that Whole Foods Market champions our mission to make sure no child ever has to drop out of school to care for a family member. This is a day not only to raise funds for our nonprofit organization, but also to raise awareness of this hidden population within the community."

The Whole Foods Market Community Giving Day will be held Wednesday, January 11, 2017 9:30am to 10:00pm at 1400 Glades Rd Boca Raton, FL 33431. The event is free and open to the public. Press and media are invited to attend, please contact Connie@aacy.org

About AACY: The American Association of Caregiving Youth (AACY) is a Florida based 501 (c) (3) non-profit corporations that began serving the greater Boca Raton community in 1998. AACY is the only organization of its kind in the United States for caregiving youth, a vulnerable and hidden population conservatively estimated to exceed 1.3 million kids ages 8-18 years. AACY utilizes resources on a local, regional, and national level to effectively promote and support the valuable role a caregiving youth has within the family, in an aging society and in our health delivery system.

For more information go to www.aacy.org, call 561-391-7401 or email connie@aacy.org.

About Whole Foods Market®Founded in 1978 in Austin, Texas, Whole Foods Market (wholefoodsmarket.com), is the leading natural and organic food retailer. As America's first national certified organic grocer, Whole Foods Market was named "America's Healthiest Grocery Store" by Health magazine. The company's motto, "Whole Foods, Whole People, Whole Planet"™ captures its mission to ensure customer satisfaction and health, team member excellence and happiness, enhanced shareholder value, community support and environmental improvement. Thanks to the company's more than 87,000 team members, Whole Foods Market has been ranked as one of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" in America by FORTUNE magazine for 19 consecutive years. In fiscal year 2015, the company had sales of more than $15.4 billion and currently has more than 455 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. For more company news and information, please visit media.wfm.com.

Connie Siskowski. President & Founder
***@aacy.org
