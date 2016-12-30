News By Tag
Whole Foods Market Names American Association of Caregivig Youth as its Charity Partner
The partnership is part of Whole Foods Market's 5 Percent Day, in which stores donate 5 percent of their day's net sales to a local educational or nonprofit organization.
AACY's President and Founder Dr. Connie Siskowski, expresses her enthusiasm for the event: "We are honored to be the chosen partner, and we're delighted to see that Whole Foods Market champions our mission to make sure no child ever has to drop out of school to care for a family member. This is a day not only to raise funds for our nonprofit organization, but also to raise awareness of this hidden population within the community."
The Whole Foods Market Community Giving Day will be held Wednesday, January 11, 2017 9:30am to 10:00pm at 1400 Glades Rd Boca Raton, FL 33431. The event is free and open to the public. Press and media are invited to attend, please contact Connie@aacy.org
About AACY: The American Association of Caregiving Youth (AACY) is a Florida based 501 (c) (3) non-profit corporations that began serving the greater Boca Raton community in 1998. AACY is the only organization of its kind in the United States for caregiving youth, a vulnerable and hidden population conservatively estimated to exceed 1.3 million kids ages 8-18 years. AACY utilizes resources on a local, regional, and national level to effectively promote and support the valuable role a caregiving youth has within the family, in an aging society and in our health delivery system.
For more information go to www.aacy.org, call 561-391-7401 or email connie@aacy.org.
About Whole Foods Market® Founded in 1978 in Austin, Texas, Whole Foods Market (wholefoodsmarket.com)
Connie Siskowski. President & Founder
***@aacy.org
